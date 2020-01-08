“Well, we lost by 35.”
With a slight chuckle, those were the first words that Govs boys basketball coach Terry Becker said to the Capital Journal after the Govs lost 68-33 to the Sioux Falls O’Gorman Knights on Tuesday night at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre.
The Knights jumped on the Govs early and often in the first half. They outscored the Govs 20-4 in the first quarter, and went into halftime with a 37-9 lead. The Govs scored five more points than their first half total in the third quarter, but the Knights continued to lead 55-23. The Govs emptied the bench in the fourth quarter, getting some varsity minutes for younger players in the process.
Becker told the Capital Journal that the Govs had some good early intensity to start the game.
“If we knocked down a couple of shots there early, maybe we could’ve hung in there a little longer,” Becker said. “O’Gorman’s a complete team. They do a lot of great things. When it started snowballing the other way, we couldn’t quite get a hold of the game again. I give them credit for coming in and executing really well. This is something that we can learn from about executing down the stretch throughout the course of a game. I thought we played a little better in the third quarter. We had a nice little stretch where we were getting some good looks. We’re trying to strive for that consistency right now, which has been a challenge for us.”
Becker said that he didn’t like the movement of his team along the perimeter in Tuesday’s game.
“We were standing around a little bit too much,” Becker said. “We’re not getting the open looks that we’re used to. If we’re a little more consistent with our movement, I think we will start to see some of those shots fall again.”
The Knights were led by senior guard Zach Norton, who had a game high 15 points. Senior forward Cole Hardie added 11 points. The Govs were led by senior center Grey Zabel, who had 14 points. He was the lone Govs player to be in double figures.
The Govs could not convert shots into buckets throughout the game. They shot just 24 percent from the field, as well as 50 percent from the free throw line. Comparatively, the Knights shot 50 percent from the field and 83 percent from the line. The Knights outrebounded the Govs 36-29. The Govs had 13 turnovers to just seven for the Knights.
The Govs (0-6) will play a pair of games this coming weekend at Riggs Gymnasium against two teams from Rapid City. They will host the Rapid City Stevens Raiders (4-3) on Friday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Govs will end the weekend against the Rapid City Central Cobblers (4-3) on Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT. Both games will be streamed on the GoGovsLive YouTube page, and on sportsticketlive.tv.
Becker told the Capital Journal that both Rapid City teams are really athletic, which will be a challenge for the Govs.
“We’ve got to make sure that we concentrate on ourselves more than anything,” Becker said. “We’ve got to get a little better this week with the practice days that we have. We’re going to hit a stretch where we’ve got two games this weekend, and games on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with only a couple of practice opportunities mixed in there. There’s not a lot of practice time to work on some of your own stuff, because you have to work on a lot of game plan stuff.”
