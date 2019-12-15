The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team kicked off their 2019-20 season with a road tilt against the Harrisburg Tigers in Harrisburg on Friday night.
The Tigers jumped out to an 18-9 lead after the first quarter. They increased that lead to 34-21 at halftime. The third quarter proved to be crucial. The Govs scored just five points, and found themselves down 47-26 after three quarters. The Govs outscored the Tigers 15-12 in the fourth quarter, but the game was already decided. The Tigers came away with a 59-41 victory.
The Tigers had three players in double figures. They were led by sophomore forward Emilee Boyer, who had 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Junior guard/forward Brecli Honner had 12 points, while senior guard/forward Aby Phipps had 11 points.
Senior guard/forward Kylee Thorpe was the lone Govs player to score in double figures. She had 15 points, 11 of which came in the second half. Junior forward Caytee Williams had nine points, while freshman guard Remington Price had seven points.
The Govs will have a busy stretch of home games this week to end 2019. Tuesday will see them face the Huron Tigers, while they host the Sturgis Brown Scoopers on Friday. The Govs will end the week by playing the Spearfish Spartans on Saturday. Tip off for varsity games against Huron and Sturgis is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, while Saturday’s game against the Spartans is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT. All three games will be streamed on the GoGovsLive YouTube page, and on sportsticketlive.tv.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.