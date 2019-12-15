Kylee Thorpe
Buy Now

Senior guard Kylee Thorpe, seen here in action against Huron last year, had a game high 15 points for the Govs against Harrisburg on Friday.

 Brandon Campea

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team kicked off their 2019-20 season with a road tilt against the Harrisburg Tigers in Harrisburg on Friday night.

The Tigers jumped out to an 18-9 lead after the first quarter. They increased that lead to 34-21 at halftime. The third quarter proved to be crucial. The Govs scored just five points, and found themselves down 47-26 after three quarters. The Govs outscored the Tigers 15-12 in the fourth quarter, but the game was already decided. The Tigers came away with a 59-41 victory.

The Tigers had three players in double figures. They were led by sophomore forward Emilee Boyer, who had 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Junior guard/forward Brecli Honner had 12 points, while senior guard/forward Aby Phipps had 11 points.

Senior guard/forward Kylee Thorpe was the lone Govs player to score in double figures. She had 15 points, 11 of which came in the second half. Junior forward Caytee Williams had nine points, while freshman guard Remington Price had seven points.

The Govs will have a busy stretch of home games this week to end 2019. Tuesday will see them face the Huron Tigers, while they host the Sturgis Brown Scoopers on Friday. The Govs will end the week by playing the Spearfish Spartans on Saturday. Tip off for varsity games against Huron and Sturgis is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, while Saturday’s game against the Spartans is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT. All three games will be streamed on the GoGovsLive YouTube page, and on sportsticketlive.tv.

Tags

Load comments