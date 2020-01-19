Snowy and frigid weather across the state impacted the sports schedule for all three local area high schools this past weekend.
For the Sully Buttes Chargers, their basketball teams were scheduled to take on Viborg-Hurley in the Parkston Classic on Saturday. These games had been rescheduled from earlier in the season. They will no longer take place.
For the Stanley County athletics teams, the Jones County Invitational Tournament games that the Buffaloes basketball team was scheduled to play on Friday were postponed to Saturday. Placing games for the JCI will be on Monday starting at 1 p.m. CT. The Buffs’ game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT. The Potter County Invitational that the Buffs wrestlers were scheduled to compete in on Saturday was cancelled. The Madison Gymnastics Meet that the Lady Buffs were scheduled to compete in on Saturday was also cancelled.
On the Pierre Governors front, two wrestling competitions were affected. Duals against the Huron Tigers and Watertown Arrows that were scheduled to take place on Friday were postponed. A new date and time has yet to be determined. The Mitchell Wrestling Invitational on Saturday was also cancelled.
The Pierre Gymnastics Invitational that was scheduled to take place at Riggs Gymnasium on Saturday has been moved to Monday. Starting time is noon. This competition is going to be Senior Night for the Govs. They will recognize seniors Mikah Moser, Meg Erwin and Jasmine Rounds during the event.
One special thing for the coming week to note is that there will be a couple of different basketball teams competing at Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre this coming Saturday. The Sturgis Brown and Yankton basketball teams will take the court for a boys/girls doubleheader. Games are scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. CT, with varsity action scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. CT.
