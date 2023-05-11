On Tuesday evening, roughly 70 volunteers helped with needed renovations and upgrades to Stanley Post 20’s baseball field, located in Fort Pierre off State Highway 1806 and across the road from Dunes Golf Complex.

Members of the South Dakota Highway Patrol, SD Law Enforcement Training (LET), Stanley County Sheriff's Department, Fort Pierre City Council, American Legion, Post 20 and many others — including law enforcement from across the state — all lended a hand.

Chris Tedder
South Dakota Highway Patrol Sergeant Chris Tedder operates a vehicle donated by Floyd’s Truck Center during Tuesday's renovations.
Andruw Fredericksen
Andruw Fredericksen makes sure the batting cage is level during its installation Tuesday.
Nick Greisiger
Nick Greisiger helps tidy up the outfield Tuesday.
fence
Fastening the baseball field's fencing was one of the renovations completed Tuesday.

