Stanley Post 20’s senior legion baseball team tallied two more wins Monday night, as they swept Gregory Post 6 in Fort Pierre.
Post 20 (6-4) won by scores of 8-3 and 3-2, respectively.
“It felt really good,” Carson Hainy, who played catcher in Game 1 and right field in Game 2, said following Monday’s doubleheader. “We have them in the first round in regions, so it was good to see them in two games. (We) saw most of their pitchers, saw how everybody hit, saw how everybody played. Just got a feel for their team, (and) good scouting games for regions.”
In Game 1, Fort Pierre racked up 10 hits and three walks at the plate. The home team scored twice in the first two innings, but they pulled away with a four-run fourth on three hits and three walks.
Post 20 Shortstop Sam Hand went a perfect 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI.
Hand also recorded a double in one at-bat in Game 2.
“That kid can just hit the ball. He’s fun to watch,” Post 20 head coach Troy Titze said. “He just puts it in play, he hits it hard, he hits it deep. He can spray it all over the place.”
Colton Brady, who was Fort Pierre’s lone pitcher in the first matchup, helped himself out with a double and two RBIs in two at-bats.
On the mound, Brady pitched all five innings and was solid throughout the outing en route to a win. He racked up seven strikeouts and just two walks on 89 pitches while allowing three runs (all earned).
“That was my first time catching Colton. Colton throws really well, has good fastball control,” Hainy said. “(His) curveball was a little off today but got a few strikeouts on it, got ground balls on it, got outs on it. (He) looked really good, got outs for us and won the game.”
Brady’s only sign of trouble was when Gregory scored a run on two hits in the first and then two more runs in the third on two hits. Besides that, he threw three scoreless innings.
But overall, the righty wished that his pitches were a “little bit better” Monday.
“I did alright,” Brady said. “I wouldn’t say it’s my best (performance), but it was pretty good, I guess.”
Monday’s finale was more tightly contested. After Fort Pierre put up two runs in the first and then one in the second, Gregory scored three in the third to make things interesting at 3-2.
That score remained the rest of the way, but it didn’t come without some late-game stress for Post 20.
With two outs in the fifth, Gregory loaded the bases following a single and two walks, as Daysen Titze, Fort Pierre’s starting pitcher, was trying to go the distance.
Titze’s pitch count was nearing the century mark, but on his 99th pitch, he struck out Gregory’s Pierce Stukel to end the ballgame and give himself the win.
In total, Titze racked up six strikeouts and gave up two earned runs on seven walks. And he came through when his team needed him most.
“He’s been doing this a long time. He knows how to bare down when he needs to,” Troy Titze, Daylen’s father, said. “Plus, in the back of his mind, he liked the batters that were coming up because he thought he could handle them. They got good batters who can put the ball in play, but he did a nice job of changing speeds and the eye levels.”
Post 20 finished with five hits and three walks at the dish in Game 2. Brady patrolled left field in the finale, and he led his squad with two hits in two at-bats.
Hainy went 1-for-2 with a two-RBI single in the first that proved to be the difference for Fort Pierre. The right-handed batter discussed that hit that came on a full count and the importance of it.
“After only winning by five runs in the first game and knowing that they were bringing better players into Game 2, it felt good knowing that it would be a close game and that that one run might make a difference at the end — which it did,” Hainy said. “So I was really hyped.”
And as Hainy previously mentioned, Post 20 will face Gregory in the opening round of the South Dakota American Legion 7B Tournament on July 18 at the Leahy Bowl in Winner at noon. The victor plays Winner-Colome 169 the same day at 5 p.m.
But Fort Pierre’s head coach hinted that his team might see some different Gregory players in the postseason.
“This was kind of their younger (group). I think they’ll add three or four more senior legion guys,” Titze said. “But yeah, this was basically the group we will face with a few more guys.”
Even still, Brady believes getting these two wins against Gregory will help his team when they face Gregory again.
“It will definitely give us confidence going into it, knowing that we beat them twice and that we can play with them,” Brady said.
As Post 20 Senior Legion prepares for postseason baseball, Titze said one of the biggest focus areas in practice will be improving its batting situations.
“I think we’re going to go to the batting cage Sunday night and just get a lot of swings in,” he said. “Just get in a groove and just start feeling the ball — smacking, lining, squaring some stuff up. Just get that feeling.”
Titze continued.
“I think that’s the biggest thing,” he said. “Top to bottom, we got kids that can hit. It’s just that we can’t get that one good hit that breaks the inning open. We can get one or two runs, but we can’t get four or five that just really put the dagger in the (opposing) team.”
