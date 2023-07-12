Tate Nesladek
Post 20's Tate Nesladek swings at a pitch during Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader with Gregory Post 6 in Fort Pierre. Post 20 won both contests by scores of 8-3 and 3-2, respectively.

 Austin Nicholson / Capital Journal

Stanley Post 20’s senior legion baseball team tallied two more wins Monday night, as they swept Gregory Post 6 in Fort Pierre.

Post 20 (6-4) won by scores of 8-3 and 3-2, respectively.

Spencer Anderson
Post 20's Spencer Anderson throws the ball to first base during Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader with Gregory.
Carson Hainy
Post 20's Carson Hainy slides into third base during Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader with Gregory.
Colton Brady
Post 20's Colton Brady pitched all five innings of Game 1 versus Gregory Monday. He allowed three runs on seven strikeouts and two walks.

