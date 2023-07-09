Post 20's Johnathon Neuharth pitched a five-inning shutout in Game 1 of a doubleheader with Mobridge Post 4 on Friday in Fort Pierre. He racked up eight strikeouts, as Post 20 won both games, 7-0 and 6-3, respectively.
On Friday, Stanley Post 20’s Junior and Senior Legion baseball teams swept Mobridge Post 4 Legion in a doubleheader in Fort Pierre, 7-0 and 6-3, respectively.
The junior legion took care of Mobridge early in Game 1, as Post 20 scored all of its seven runs in the first two innings. Conversely, Fort Pierre had to earn its victory in the finale by coming back from a 3-1 deficit in the third.
“It was great,” Post 20 head coach Troy Titze said following Friday’s action. “I was glad we could give the home fans something to cheer about.”
In the junior legion matchup, Fort Pierre ended with three hits and nine walks at the dish.
Paxton Deal, who played shortstop, led the way for Post 20 with two knocks in two at-bats. Catcher Colton Brady went 1-for-3 with 3 RBIs.
The knockout punch came in the second inning when Fort Pierre (4-1) scored five runs on five walks, a hit-by-pitch, an error and just one hit.
But Johnathon Neuharth was the star in Game 1. He pitched all five innings and racked up eight strikeouts on 59 pitches.
“That was about the lowest-pitched game I’ve thrown,” Neuharth said. “(My) defense performed for me — I got confident on the mound, got good command and kept rolling.”
The 14 year-old southpaw explained how he was so effective to record a shutout and win versus Mobridge.
“I saw that they couldn’t catch up to the fastball,” he said. “And so, I threw a curveball every once and a while, just so they had to be ready for that. (I) got them flat on their feet and just gassed (the fastball) by them.”
Neuharth said Friday was one of his “best performances this year.”
“It was good to see that I can have good command on the mound, rely on the fastball,” he added. “And (my) off-speed, got it dialed in.”
For the senior legion matchup, Post 20 totaled five hits and eight walks at the plate.
Sam Hand, who started on the mound and later moved to the outfield, shined for Fort Pierre, going 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs. His teammate and third baseman, Spencer Anderson, tallied a double and an RBI in two at-bats.
Hand toed the rubber first for Post 20. In three innings of work, he finished with two strikeouts and two walks while allowing four hits and three earned runs.
Hand summed up his performance in the batter’s box and on the hill Friday.
“It was alright, I suppose,” he said. “The pitching wasn’t quite what I wanted it to be, but (I) made up for it at the plate — my whole team did. The defense stood behind me when (Mobridge) started getting hits off me. But it worked out in the end, so that’s always a good thing.”
Similar to the opening game, Post 20 Senior Legion also used a five-run frame to push itself past Mobridge. But this time, Fort Pierre had to come from behind.
Post 20 scored a run in the first inning after a Mobridge error, but the away team responded with a three-spot in the third. And that’s where the score stood entering the bottom of the fourth.
Titze said his guys were “going through the motions” to begin the second game Friday.
“We must’ve underestimated (them) a little bit, maybe. They didn’t add many kids going into the senior legion game,” Hand said. “The second game — it was a closer game than it needed to be.”
As Titze’s players walked off the field to grab their bats, he stopped them near the dugout to give his boys a pep talk.
“We talked a little bit at the end (of the half-inning) and said, ‘Hey guys, it’s not always easy. You got to bare down. We’ll get one hit, and it’ll snowball,’” Titze said. “And sure enough, Spencer Anderson got a hit, next guy got a hit. And next thing you know, we’re tied, and then we go up and get it done.”
As Titze mentioned, his team found their groove at the dish in the fourth. They racked up four hits after just having one through three innings while also drawing two walks en route to a five-run frame.
Deal, who took over for Hand in the fourth, shut the door in the fifth to pick up the win. He ended with two strikeouts and two walks while allowing four hits.
“Some nights, like I told them, they’re not all 10s,” Titze added with a laugh. “Sometimes, you got to work a little harder to get it done. But it was a slow start and a fast finish, and I liked it. It was fun.”
Overall, Post 20’s head coach was “proud” for how his boys found a way to win the ballgame despite trailing early.
“I was proud of them. It looked like we could have mailed it in and said, ‘It’s not our night.’ And I said, ‘Nope, we’re going to step up and get it done,’” Tritze said. “It was cool and good to see. That’s good to have in your back pocket and know that some nights when it’s not going well, you can just rear back and get it done still.”
Hand shared what stood out to him in Friday’s finale.
“I liked the talk today,” he said. “Everyone was working together, we turned a couple of double plays. We had a good, decent defensive game. So once we get the sticks rolling, (it) should hopefully be better for us.”
And for the home squads, it was their first true home games in a few years.
The Fort Pierre baseball field was originally built two years ago, but its local teams had trouble playing home games due to the field’s previous condition. But thanks to roughly 70 volunteers that helped finish field renovations in May, Titze was able to enjoy yesterday’s wins in front of the home crowd.
“We had some home games about three years ago, but the field wasn’t in very good shape. So the legion guys re-did it all,” Titze said. “This was the first year since that we’ve been able to play a home game here (for) our senior legion team. Our 13 and 14U teams played a couple of home games this year before us.”
