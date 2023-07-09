On Friday, Stanley Post 20’s Junior and Senior Legion baseball teams swept Mobridge Post 4 Legion in a doubleheader in Fort Pierre, 7-0 and 6-3, respectively.

The junior legion took care of Mobridge early in Game 1, as Post 20 scored all of its seven runs in the first two innings. Conversely, Fort Pierre had to earn its victory in the finale by coming back from a 3-1 deficit in the third.

Paxton Deal
Buy Now

Post 20's Paxton Deal with a lead off second base during Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader with Mobridge.
Sam Hand
Buy Now

Post 20's Sam Hand pitched three innings in Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader with Mobridge. He finished with two strikeouts.
Cash Richardson
Buy Now

Post 20's Cash Richardson runs towards home plate during Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader with Mobridge.
Josh Switzer
Buy Now

Post 20's Josh Switzer stands in the batter's box during Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader with Mobridge.
Barret Schweitzer
Buy Now

Post 20's Barret Schweitzer attempts to tag out Mobridge's Brady Longbrake at second base.
Carson Hainy
Buy Now

Carson Hainy was Post 20's catcher in Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader with Mobridge.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-307-5502

Tags

Load comments