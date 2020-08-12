With a roster of only nine players, Pierre Post 8 placed fourth in the State 13-14s Baseball Tournament that was completed Sunday, August 2.
In pool play, Pierre defeated Watertown 8-1 on Friday behind shutdown pitching by Luke Miller and Gunner Edson.
In Saturday pool play, Pierre lost 10-6 to Harrisburg behind pitching of Rylan Schrake and Brayden Houlette. They followed that up by defeating Brandon 13-9 behind pitching of Edson, Miller and Nolan Petersen.
Pierre advanced to the final four Sunday. They lost 5-2 to Aberdeen despite strong pitching by Houlette and Petersen. Pierre lost the final game on Sunday to Harrisburg via a 19-5 score.
Other team members at the tourney were catcher Tyson Polston and infielder/outfielders Keegan Kitts, Emmit Andersen and Jeremiah Knudsen, who all made key contributions at the plate and in the field.
The 13-14s finished the season with an overall record of 11-14, including nine losses in nine games against Aberdeen and two losses in two games to Harrisburg.
Pierre swept Brandon in five games, took two from Mobridge, went 3-2 against Watertown and split a doubleheader against Sioux Falls Black. Aberdeen won the state title, 10-0, over Sioux Falls Black.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.