With a roster of only nine players, Pierre Post 8 placed fourth in the State 13-14s Baseball Tournament that was completed Sunday, August 2.

In pool play, Pierre defeated Watertown 8-1 on Friday behind shutdown pitching by Luke Miller and Gunner Edson.

In Saturday pool play, Pierre lost 10-6 to Harrisburg behind pitching of Rylan Schrake and Brayden Houlette. They followed that up by defeating Brandon 13-9 behind pitching of Edson, Miller and Nolan Petersen.

Pierre advanced to the final four Sunday. They lost 5-2 to Aberdeen despite strong pitching by Houlette and Petersen. Pierre lost the final game on Sunday to Harrisburg via a 19-5 score.

Other team members at the tourney were catcher Tyson Polston and infielder/outfielders Keegan Kitts, Emmit Andersen and Jeremiah Knudsen, who all made key contributions at the plate and in the field.

The 13-14s finished the season with an overall record of 11-14, including nine losses in nine games against Aberdeen and two losses in two games to Harrisburg.

Pierre swept Brandon in five games, took two from Mobridge, went 3-2 against Watertown and split a doubleheader against Sioux Falls Black. Aberdeen won the state title, 10-0, over Sioux Falls Black.

Tags

Load comments