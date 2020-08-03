The Pierre Post 8 13U baseball team played in this past weekend’s State 13U Baseball Tournament at Harmodon Park in Sioux Falls. They competed against Mitchell, the Aberdeen Smittys and the Harrisburg Tigers.
The first game for Post 8 on Saturday was against Mitchell. Each team traded runs in the first two innings. Mitchell took the lead for good in the top of the fifth inning with a run by Carter Liddeke on a bases loaded walk. Post 8 was not able to get the runs necessary to tie the game up. Mitchell came away with a 3-2 victory.
Parker Mandel was credited with the victory for Mitchell. He surrendered two runs on three hits over six innings, striking out ten.
Dawson Getz took the loss for Post 8. He lasted four innings, allowing two hits and three runs while striking out four.
The second game of the day on Saturday also did not go Post 8’s way. The Smittys jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Post 8 was able to scratch across a couple of runs, but it was not meant to be. The Smittys won 5-2.
Tommy Stickelmyer was the winning pitcher for the Smittys. He allowed five hits and two runs over six innings, striking out seven.
Trevor Rounds took the loss for Post 8. He lasted four innings, allowing three hits and five runs while striking out three.
Post 8 played the Tigers on Sunday in a consolation game. They responded to a Tigers run in the top of the first inning with five runs in their half of the inning. Post 8 never allowed the Tigers to get within two runs of tying the game up. Post 8 ended up with a 10-7 victory.
JJ Bucholz took the win for Post 8. He went two and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs on two hits and striking out three. Andrew Campea and George Stalley entered the game out of the bullpen to help close out the game in relief.
Cole Snyder took the loss for the Tigers. He allowed 11 hits and ten runs over five innings, striking out four.
The Post 8 13U team ended their season with a 19-9 record.
