The Post 8 13U team went 3-0 to win the Joe Kirley Memorial Tournament in Pierre on June 18 and 19.
In game one, Pierre earned an 11-3 win against Brandon Valley. Cooper Terwilliger allowed one run on no hits for Post 8 13U. Hudson Stoeser came in for relief and threw 3.1 innings for the win. Stoeser recorded the last 10 outs in the save.
Sutton Sonnenschein led the game in hits going three-for-three at the plate. Post 8 13U didn’t have any errors.
Post 8 then defeated Aberdeen 13U 11-0. Will Danburg allowed one hit over five innings.
Pierre had eight hits in the second inning. The team was led by singles from Eli Anderson, Bryant Zeeb, Terwilliger and Parker O’Bryan.
In the championship game, Post 8 defeated Renner 13/14s by a score of 15-7.
Carter Schiefelbein pitched two innings before Sonnenschein came in for relief and the win.
Post 8 13U led both teams in hits in the final game with 11. O’Bryan, Stoeser and Terwilliger each had multiple hits with O’Bryan going three-for-three at the plate.
In game two of a Tuesday doubleheader, Pierre Post 8 13U scored 10 runs in the third inning and six in the fifth to sweep Renner.
Post 8 defeated the host team 5-2 in the first game and 17-5 in the second.
“They played some of the best baseball of the year,” Post 8 Coach Andy Gordon said. “That Renner team comes from a very solid program. It was nice to get a sweep there. I can’t remember the last time we did that against Renner.”
In the first game, Terwilliger got the win for Post 8, giving up four hits, striking out six and walking four. Terwilliger was pulled from the mound after throwing the maximum 95 pitches allowed. O’Bryan stepped in to pitch the last out of the game.
O’Bryan scored two runs, Terwilliger hit a double, and Anderson and Brady Lowry had two RBIs each.
“I definitely felt like they were just getting into the groove of the game,” Gordon said. “They had a four-run inning, which basically sealed it and defensively played really well.”
In the second game, Post 8 exploded for 12 hits. Schiefelbein had two hits, including a triple and an RBI. O’Bryan hit four singles and Jeremiah Wurtz had two RBIs.
Zeeb picked up the win, pitching three innings. He allowed four hits, two walks and had no strikeouts. O’Bryan stepped in to finish the game, which ended after the fifth inning due to the 10-run rule.
Post 8 was scheduled to play in the Sioux Falls Invitational at Harmodon Park on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
