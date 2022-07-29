Pierre Post 8 14U ballplayers took a tough loss at Hyde Stadium on Thursday night against Sioux Falls East, ending early after the 10-run rule went into effect.
While Post 8 lost 10-0, the game’s excitement never waivered as the players tried to hold back Sioux Falls East’s offense at the plate.
Coach Christian Sollars said the Post 8 players remain resilient and have done well keeping their heads up and focusing on the next pitch, play and game.
“The score of the game didn’t really reflect on how exciting the game was and how hard the Post 8 boys played as well,” Sollars said on Friday. “So if we just keep that same energy going forth in the tournament, I feel like we’re going to have a good chance of doing well.”
The game started evenly matched, with the score tied at zero for the first 3.5 innings. In the top of the fourth inning, Bridger Babcock had a lead-off single for Post 8, followed by a walk to Carter Sanderson. Lincoln Schoenhard loaded up the bases with a short hit to the infield.
But two forced-outs at the plate and a strike out left Post 8 stranding three runners on the bases.
Sioux Falls East answered Post 8’s momentum in the bottom of the fourth, bringing two runners across the plate and taking the lead, 2-0.
Post 8 also had a few tough calls from the umpires that drew some heckles from the crowd and brief exchanges with the coaches. Despite the critical calls, Sollars said the team remained focused on what remained in their control.
“I talk with the boys all the time that we can only control the things that we can control, and sometimes the umpires’ calls are something we can’t control,” he said. “So we try not to worry about those and move forward.”
After the fourth inning, Sioux Falls steadily increased the score, adding three more runs in the fifth and closing out the bottom of the sixth early after bringing in the final five runs.
“Sioux Falls East is a great team,” Sollars said. “We’ve faced them before, and defensively they’re really sound, and they had some great pitching out there. So when we got our bases loaded, we tried to make some things happen. I would say we hit the ball hard, basically the whole game. But we were just kind of hitting it right at people.”
He added they also tried to make some progress with small hits but found it fell through in the end.
The Post 8 14U team faced Yankton at Hyde on Friday at 5 p.m., after the Capital Journal’s press time. Sollars said they could do well with Sanderson taking the mound, and if the Post 8 batters continue connecting at the plate, putting the ball in play and giving them a chance to put runners on the bases.
“I talked to the boys last night after the game,” he said on Friday. “I said if we play with the same energy for the first three, four innings of the game against Sioux Falls East, we’re going to have a really good chance of taking this next game against Yankton.”
