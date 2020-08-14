The boys are back together again.
Post 8 alums Spencer Sarringar, Andrew Coverdale and Garrett Stout got a chance to play together for the first time in a few years this week on the Pierre Trappers collegiate baseball team in their three game series at Hyde Stadium in Pierre against the Badlands Big Sticks.
First up on the list was Sarringar, who played his first game in a Trappers uniform two years ago. Sarringar got the chance to play for his hometown team once again starting on Tuesday.
“It’s always good to play in front of your home crowd,” Sarringar said. “I played here two summers ago, and nothing’s changed. I wanted to make sure that I kept calm, because I knew the nerves would be there, because I’m playing in front of my hometown fans.
In his three games so far this week, Sarringar has a .538 batting average, seven hits and three RBIs, which is second behind Cyler Melvin, who played his first game in a Trappers uniform on Thursday night. Sarringar will be a redshirt junior at Northern State University this coming season.
Coverdale’s story is different one from Sarringar’s. The Post 8 season ended last week with a third place finish at the State Tournament. Until this week, Coverdale, who will be going into the military, thought his baseball days were behind him.
“I thought I was done after the Legion season was over,” Coverdale said. “It was a horrible feeling getting to go out on a loss in the Legion season. Only one team doesn’t get to go out on a loss. Peyton Zabel called me on Wednesday night about ten minutes before the game and told me that whenever I got to the field that second base was mine. I showed up in the first inning, and got put in during the second inning. Hopefully, I played alright.”
Coverdale got two hits and an RBI during his two games of play.
The final player of the Post 8 trifecta to see action was Garrett Stout, who took the mound on Thursday night against the Badlands. Stout and Coverdale each saw action for Post 8 during their senior seasons. For Stout, getting the opportunity to play in front of his hometown crowd one last time before heading off to college was a pretty cool experience.
“It was cool to play with Spencer and Coverdale again,” Stout said. “It was also pretty cool to play with a couple of guys who I’ve played against throughout my high school career as well. I never imagined it would be like this. I told Coverdale that it looks like we’ll be teammates one last time. It was awesome.”
Stout allowed five runs on two hits in four innings, walking five and striking out four in Thursday’s 10-7 loss.
With the Post 8 alums in tow, the Trappers went 2-1 against the Big Sticks. They won 8-7 in extra innings on Tuesday before shutting out the Big Sticks 6-0 on Wednesday.
The Trappers have five games left in their season, all of which are at Hyde Stadium. The games will run Friday-Wednesday. First pitch for all games but Sunday’s game are scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT. Sunday’s game is scheduled to start at 2:05 p.m. CT. The Trappers will play three games against the Hastings Sodbusters, and two games against the Badlands Big Sticks. The Trappers (19-28) are eliminated from playoff contention. However, with just five games to go, and the rosters dwindling down with school on the horizon, there’s no telling who the Trappers might have in uniform. Gameday promotions for the remainder of the season include Backwards Night, Salute to Electricians Night, Pepsi Night, Turn Ahead the Clock Night and Fan Appreciation Night.
