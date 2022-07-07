Pierre Post 8 had a phenomenal game on Wednesday night against Rapid City’s Post 22 Hardhats, winning 3-0 at Hyde Stadium.
Post 8’s pitcher Lincoln Kienholz took the win last night on the mound. Kienholz had a great game allowing zero runs on four hits, striking out 15, and walking only one in seven innings pitched.
In the other dugout, Palmer Jacobs took the loss for Post 22 on the mound. Palmer pitched a little more than four innings allowing three runs off of nine hits, striking out four and walking two.
Lincoln Kienholz and Jonathan Lyons led at the plate for Post 8, both going 2-for-4 on the night. Kienholz also accounted for an RBI last night.
Brecken Krueger also had success at the plate, Krueger went 2-for-3 and scored once for Post 8.
But it was first baseman Bennett Dean who came up with a big home run in right field in the bottom of the fifth. Dean scored once and had an RBI in last night’s game against Post 22. Post 8 combined had 11 total hits.
Post 8 did not make a single error in the field last night, Grayson Hunsley had the most chances on the field with 15.
Post 8 will move on this week to the Gopher Classic in Minneapolis where they will play the entire weekend, times and dates can be found on the Gopher Classic site.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.