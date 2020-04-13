Lincoln Kienholz

Post 8 14U’s Lincoln Kienholz hits the ball during a game against Sioux Falls West in the 14U State Tournament at Hyde Stadium in Pierre.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The list of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow.

The Pierre Post 8 Baseball Board of Directors announced on Thursday the cancellation this coming Saturday’s pancake breakfast.

“In this time of uncertainty, we do not want to jeopardize the health and well being of our players, parents and loyal fans,” the Post 8 Board told the Capital Journal in an email.

The cancellation of the breakfast comes days after the American Legion announced the cancellation of the Legion World Series and Regional Tournaments for 2020. The future of the 2020 Post 8 baseball season is still up in the air due to COVID-19.

Tags

Load comments