The Pierre Post 8 clinched their spot in the four team State Tournament in Rapid City on Monday night after they defeated Harrisburg in a pair of Super Regional games at Hyde Stadium in Pierre.
The first game saw Harrisburg take a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning. Post 8 put a dent in that lead when Matt Lusk scored on a passed ball. They tied things up in the sixth inning when Andrew Coverdale scored on an Andy Gordon single. Garrett Stout helped clinch the Post 8 victory after getting yet another walk-off hit in a season that has seen Stout hit several walk-off singles and home runs. Post 8 won 3-2.
Matt Lusk earned the win for Post 8. He lasted one inning, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out two and walking zero.
Chase Mason took the loss for Harrisburg. He went six and a third innings, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out nine.
Jack Van Camp started the game for Post 8. He lasted six innings, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out nine.
The second game saw Post 8 play as the road team in their home stadium. Post 8 took advantage of this opportunity by hammering out four runs in the top of the first inning. They kept up that momentum throughout the game. Harrisburg was able to score a couple of runs, but it wasn’t enough to keep their season alive. Post 8 won 10-2.
Garrett Stout was the winning pitcher for Post 8. He allowed one hit and two runs over four innings, striking out eight. Jake Mayer and Aaron Booth entered the game out of the bullpen to close out the game in relief.
Will Simmons took the loss for Harrisburg. He went four innings, allowing six runs on five hits, striking out eight and walking one.
Post 8 (32-16, no. 4 seed) will next see action at the State A Legion Baseball Tournament in Rapid City. Other teams that have qualified for the State Tournament include top seed Rapid City Post 22 and no. 6 seed Renner. Brandon Valley and Mitchell played in the final game of their three game Super Regional series on Tuesday.
