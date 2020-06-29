The Pierre Post 8 Legion baseball team competed in the Heilman Performance Invitational Tournament at Corbett Field in Minot this past weekend. They ended up splitting the four games that they played.
The first game of the weekend saw Post 8 take on East Grand Forks. Post 8 scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning. That was enough to get the win, as Post 8 came away with a 3-1 victory in a pitcher’s dual.
Bennett Dean earned the victory on the mound for Post 8. He surrendered one run on five hits over seven innings, striking out three.
Jake Osowski took the loss for East Grand Forks. He allowed five hits and three runs over seven innings, striking out eight.
The second game for Post 8 on Friday saw them take on the Bismarck Governors. Post 8 held a 7-2 lead in the top of the fifth inning. The Governors responded with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to make the game 7-6. Connor Hanson scored on a Cru Walker single to tie the game at 7-7. The game was decided when Skyler Riedinger scored on a Connor Weikem sacrifice bunt. That was all that was needed for the Governors, who won 8-7.
Colton Schulte took the win for the Governors. He lasted one and two-third innings, allowing two hits and zero runs while striking out one and walking one. Weikum recorded the last three outs to earn the save.
Jake Mayer took the loss for Post 8. He lasted three innings, allowing nine hits and seven runs while striking out one.
The third game of the weekend for Post 8 saw them take on a familiar foe in the Mandan Chiefs. Post 8 defeated the Chiefs twice earlier in the week at Hyde Stadium in Pierre. The Chiefs jumped out to a 7-1 lead after the fourth inning. Post 8 mounted a furious rally, but it wasn’t enough. The Chiefs came away with a 7-6 victory.
Isaac Hueti got the win for the Chiefs. He allowed nine hits and three runs over six innings, striking out three and walking one. Lucas Burgum recorded the last three outs to earn the save.
Justin Houlette took the loss for Post 8. He went four innings, allowing six runs on seven hits, striking out three and walking one.
The fourth and final game of the weekend for Post 8 saw them take on the Minot Vistas. Post 8 jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning. The Vistas mounted a comeback, but Post 8 was able to hold them off for a 6-3 win.
AJ Goeden got the win for Post 8. He surrendered two runs on two hits over four innings, Elliot Leif threw three innings in relief to earn the save.
Derek Nygaard took the loss for the Vistas. He lasted five innings, allowing nine hits and five runs while striking out three and walking zero.
Post 8 was eliminated from the tournament via a run differential ruling after the Governors scored three runs on East Grand Forks. The next time Post 8 will see action will be on Wednesday when they take on Watertown in a doubleheader in Watertown. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT. Post 8 will host a triangular at Hyde Stadium against Mitchell and Sturgis on Thursday. First pitch for those games is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.
