The Pierre Post 8 Legion baseball team played the Mandan Chiefs in a doubleheader in Mandan on Wednesday night. Post 8 was able to win one of two games.
The first game saw the Chiefs take an 8-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Post 8 was able to tie the game back up in the top of the third inning. The Chiefs responded with five runs in their half of the inning. Both teams scored a pair of runs in the sixth inning. Post 8 scored five runs in the seventh inning to send the game into extra innings. The Chiefs came away with a 16-15 victory after Blake Arens scored on an Isaac Huetl single.
Drew Gerhardt was the winning pitcher for the Chiefs. He surrendered zero runs on zero hits over one inning, striking out two and walking zero. Jacob Weiand threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.
AJ Goeden took the loss for Post 8. He surrendered three runs on three hits over two and a third innings.
Collin Brueggeman started the game for Post 8. He lasted one-third of an inning, allowing one hit and eight runs. Easton Andresen started the game for the Chiefs. He surrendered 15 runs on 15 hits over six and a third innings, striking out three and walking zero.
The second game saw Post 8 jump out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning. The Chiefs put a dent in Post 8’s lead by making the game 3-2. Post 8 added four runs in the top of the fifth inning. That was enough runs for Post 8, who held on for a 7-4 victory.
Justin Houlette was the winning pitcher for Post 8. He went six innings, allowing four runs on eight hits and striking out four. Matt Lusk threw one inning in relief to earn the save.
Blake Arens took the loss for the Chiefs. He allowed 13 hits and seven runs over six and two-thirds innings, striking out three and walking one.
Post 8 (26-16) saw action against Spearfish on Friday night in the final regular season home games for Post 8 this season. First pitch for the first game was scheduled for 5 p.m. CT. Friday’s games had not been completed at press time.
