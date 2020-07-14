The Pierre Post 8 Legion baseball team played the Harrisburg Legion baseball team in a doubleheader in Harrisburg. They were able to win one of two games.
The first game saw Post 8 score at least one run in the first three innings. They extended their lead in the fifth inning on a two-run single by Jack Van Camp. A solo home run by Harrisburg’s Tyson Kogel was not enough to dethrone Post 8, who came away with an 8-2 victory.
Garrett Stout pitched Post 8 to victory. He lasted four and two-thirds innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out eight. Jack Mayer threw two and a third innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Will Simmons took the loss for Harrisburg. He went five innings, allowing eight runs on ten hits, striking out four and walking one.
The second game went quite differently. Post 8 scored three runs in the top of the first inning. Those were their only runs for the game. Harrisburg scored four runs in the first inning, seven runs in the second inning, two runs in the fourth inning and three runs in the fourth inning. They won 16-3 via the ten-run rule.
Chase Mason was credited with the victory for Harrisburg. He allowed six hits and three runs over four innings, striking out four. Chace Lucas threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Jack Van Camp took the loss for Post 8. He surrendered nine runs on five hits over one and one-third innings, striking out three.
Post 8 (21-13) will next see action at this weekend’s Veterans Classic at Fitzgerald Stadium in Rapid City. Post 8 will play the Rapid City Post 320 Shooters, Sioux Falls West Post 15, the 406 Flyers, the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats and Gillette Riders on Thursday-Saturday.
