Pierre’s Post 8 Legion team went 2-2 during the 6th Annual Dakota Classic at Harmodon Park in Sioux Falls over the weekend.
The Eights fell to the Orono, Minnesota, Spartans 0-8 on Friday, but rebounded on Saturday, defeating Columbus, Nebraska, Cornerstone 7-6 and Post 15 Sioux Falls East 12-9. Post 8 closed out the tournament on Sunday with an 18-10 loss to the Gross Catholic Cougars from Omaha, Nebraska.
Orono pitcher Connor Mahoney gave up two hits to shut out the Eights while striking out six. Orono took an early 7-0 lead and scored in the sixth for the run-rule win.
Lincoln Kienholz and Gary Nedved had singles for Post 8.
In the win against Columbus, the Eights took a 7-2 lead in the fifth inning, scoring five runs. Jayden Wiebe tripled twice with 2 RBIs.
“He had a good day at the plate,” Post 8 Head Coach Brian White said. “He’s been swinging the bat very well and had a couple big hits for us.”
Kienholz hit his first homer of the season over the leftfield wall.
Brecken Krueger pitched the entire game for the win.
Against Sioux Falls East, Post 8 scored nine runs in the fourth inning after trailing 5-0.
“Jonny Lyons started off with a big double for us and we got hot with the bats,” White said. “I think we had 13 to 14 guys to the plate and everyone contributed.”
Wiebe had a two-run double and an RBI triple in that inning.
“He had a really nice weekend for us and swung well,” White said.
Grayson Hunsley had three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Pitcher Jackson Edman was tagged for the win.
Thirty-three teams played in the tournament.
Post 8 will host Sioux Falls East in a doubleheader at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Hyde Baseball Stadium.
