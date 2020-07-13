The Pierre Post 8 Legion baseball team went on the road this past weekend at the Dakota Classic. They faced the West Fargo Patriots, West Central and Sioux Falls East. It was not the best of weekends for Post 8, as they went 0-3.
The first game came against the Patriots on Friday. Post 8 got on the board in the fifth inning when Maguire Raske scored on a Garrett Stout sacrifice fly. The Patriots tied the game up in the seventh inning when Drew Clouse scored on a steal of home. They took the lead for good when Nolan Dodds scored on a Dustin Mertz single. The Patriots came away with a 2-1 victory.
Brennan Haman pitched the Patriots to victory. He allowed three hits and one run over six and two-thirds innings, striking out six. Brayden Jacobson recorded the last out to earn the save.
Cobey Carr took the loss for Post 8. He surrendered two runs on three hits over six innings, striking out one.
Post 8 took on West Central on Saturday morning. Both teams traded runs throughout the game. Post 8 found themselves down 4-3 going into the top of the seventh inning. They tied things up when Cade Hinkle scored on a Cobey Carr sacrifice fly. West Central ended up gaining a 5-4 victory when Caden Ideker scored on a walk-off bases loaded walk.
Seth Gabbert took the win for West Central. He surrendered one run on zero hits over two innings, striking out two and walking zero.
Elliot Leif took the loss for Post 8. He lasted three innings, allowing two hits and four runs while striking out two.
Post 8’s game on Saturday against Sioux Falls East started out well when Garrett Stout scored on a wild pitch in the top of the first inning. Sioux Falls East responded in the bottom of the first inning with four runs. They added to their lead with one run in the second inning, and four runs in the fourth inning. Sioux Falls East ended up with a 9-1 victory after five innings.
Tyler Boyum was credited with the victory for Sioux Falls East. He surrendered one run on three hits over five innings, striking out seven and walking zero.
Garrett Stout took the loss for Post 8. He lasted one inning, allowing three hits and four runs while striking out three.
Post 8 (20-12) will next see action against Harrisburg (20-12) in a doubleheader in Harrisburg on Tuesday. First pitch for that doubleheader is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.