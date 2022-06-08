The Pierre Post 8 varsity team hosted the Mandan Chiefs in a single game on Tuesday at Hyde Stadium in Pierre. The two teams were originally scheduled to play in a doubleheader, but the second game was canceled due to rain in the area. In the middle of the game, Post 8 honored Greg Dean by presenting his family with the Hometown Hero Award.
Formerly known as the Friend of Post 8 Baseball Award, the Hometown Hero Award is presented to someone who makes an impact on Post 8 baseball through their contributions to the team. Dean had three boys (Blake, Bradley and Bennett) play in the Post 8 system. He was also a color commentator for Post 8 and Pierre sports games on the radio for KCCR, and he had an eye for stats. Greg Dean unfortunately passed away on Jan. 19. Bradley Dean said it was an honor for his dad to be recognized for his contributions to Post 8 baseball.
“It was a wonderful honor to have him honored at tonight’s game,” Bradley Dean said. “Our family thanks everyone for coming out. We love and miss him daily, but we know he is in a much better place watching over us all.”
Bennett Dean, the youngest of the Dean boys, said his family was humbled when they were approached about Greg being honored.
“When Post 8 decided to honor my dad with the Hometown Hero Award, my family and I felt really honored and humbled,” Bennett Dean said. “If you knew my dad, you knew how much he loved sports, particularly baseball. This year hasn’t been the easiest, but my family and I are really happy that Post 8 decided to keep his memory and legacy alive with this award tonight.”
Tuesday’s game was the first home game for Post 8, and the first game of the super senior season for Bennett Dean. He went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, two runs scored and one walk. Dean said it was good to be back playing at home.
“It was an absolute blast to play in front of the home crowd and at Hyde Stadium again,” Dean said. “In my opinion, Hyde Stadium is the best place to play a baseball game in this state. The support we get from our fans is unmatched.”
Post 8 ended up on the losing end of a 15-8 score. The Chiefs pulled away with eight runs in the top of the seventh inning. They had two two-run home runs against Post 8 pitcher Jonny Lyons, who took the loss on the mound for the Eights. Lyons allowed seven runs on ten hits in six innings, striking out four.
Post 8 (3-5) was scheduled to play Spearfish Post 164 and Sioux Falls West in a triangular at Harmodon Park in Sioux Falls on Wednesday. Those games were not completed at press time. Post 8 will play the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats in Rapid City on Friday. First pitch is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. The Eights will play the Casper Oilers and the Hardhats in a triangular at Fitzgerald Stadium in Rapid City on Saturday. First pitch for those games is scheduled for 3 p.m. Dean said there’s a couple of things that Post 8 needs to improve on in their next couple of games.
“I would say our two biggest things that we have to improve on is throwing strikes and having good quality at bats,” Dean said. “Over the last few games, our at bats have gotten better. If we can consistently put together good at bats in every game, our offense will become even better. If we just work on our mechanics consistently, our pitching will become even better.”
