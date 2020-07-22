The Pierre Post 8 Junior Legion baseball team hosted the Mitchell Junior Legion in a doubleheader at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Tuesday night. Post 8 was able to win one of the two games.
The first game saw both teams get at it with the bat in their hands. Mitchell held a 15-3 lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning. Post 8 added five runs in the bottom of the sixth, three of which came on a Jack Merkwan triple. Post 8 added two more runs in the seventh inning, but that was it. Mitchell won game one 15-10.
Landon Waddell got the start for Mitchell. He surrendered seven runs on five hits over five and a third innings, striking out six.
Jackson Edman led things off on the hill for Post 8. He surrendered six runs on five hits over one-third of an inning. Deegan Houska, Jacob Larson and Brecken Krueger each contributed in relief.
The second game of the night went differently. Post 8 jumped out to a 6-0 lead. Mitchell responded with three runs of their own in the second inning, which was answered by four runs for Post 8. Post 8 ended up with a 14-4 victory via the ten-run rule after a walk-off hit by Isaac Polak.
Gary Nedved earned the victory on the pitcher’s mound for Post 8. He lasted four innings, allowing four hits and four runs while striking out five. Spencer Kelly threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Jace Larson led things off on the mound for Mitchell. He lasted four innings, allowing 13 hits and ten runs. Peyton Schroder threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Post 8 (16-19) will next see action against the Sioux Falls East Post 15 Junior Legion on Thursday in a doubleheader at Harmodon Park in Sioux Falls. First pitch for the first game is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT.
