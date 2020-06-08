The Post 8 Junior Legion baseball team took on the Rapid City Post 22 Bullets in the first doubleheader of the Post 8 Junior Legion season on Sunday at Fitzgerald Stadium in Rapid City.
The first game of the day saw Post 8 jump out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the second inning. They extended that lead to 10-0 in the top of the third inning. Post 8 added four more runs in the sixth inning and one run in the seventh inning. The Bullets were about to scratch across a few runs, but it wasn’t nearly enough. Post 8 came away with a 15-5 victory.
Brady Getz got the start for the Post 8 Junior Legion. He surrendered one run on zero hits over two and two-thirds innings, striking out seven.
Jared Ziegler toed the rubber for the Bullets. He lasted one and two-thirds innings, allowing five hits and five runs. Brian Atkinson, Chance Yellow and Michai Griffith each contributed in relief for the Bullets.
The second game went quite differently for the Post 8 Junior Legion. The Bullets opened the game by scoring three runs in the first inning. They added three more runs in the fourth inning, and two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Post 8 scratched and clawed, but they could not quite get the job done. The Bullets came away with the 9-6 victory.
Wilson Kiefer led things off on the hill for the Bullets. He allowed four hits and three runs over five innings, striking out three and walking zero.
Jackson Edman started the game for the Post 8 Junior Legion. He surrendered three runs on four hits over three innings, striking out seven. Jack Merkwan and Jayden Wiebe entered the game from the bullpen, throwing two innings and one innings respectively.
The Post 8 Junior Legion (1-1) will next see action at this coming weekend’s Jim Scull Tournament in Rapid City. They will play the Post 320 16U team, the Cheyenne Coyotes 18U team, Post 32 and the Post 320 Risers.
