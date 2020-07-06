The Post 8 Junior Legion baseball team hosted the Watertown Post 17 Junior Legion in a doubleheader at Kelley Field in Pierre. Post 8 lost the first game 3-2, but won the second game 3-1.
The first game saw Watertown jump out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Post 8 scored a run in both the third and fourth innings to tie the game up 2-2. Trevon Rawdon scored the game winning run on a Deegan Houska error in the top of the seventh inning.
Joe Wilber was on the pitcher’s mound for Watertown in game one. He went five innings, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out one.
Jackson Edman led things off on the pitcher’s mound for Post 8. He surrendered two runs on five hits over six innings, striking out seven. Matthew Hanson threw one inning out of the bullpen.
The second game saw Post 8 and Watertown trade runs in the second inning. Jackson Edman and Cade Kaiser scored on a Hunter Wientjes error in the bottom of the fifth inning, which was enough to earn the victory.
Isaac Polak was on the hill for Post 8. He went seven innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out seven.
Trevon Rawdon started the game for Watertown. He surrendered three runs on five hits over four innings, striking out one and walking zero. Blair Boomsma threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Post 8 (12-10) played Mitchell Post 18 in a doubleheader at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Monday. Those games had not been completed as of the writing of this story. They will play the Rapid City Post 320 Shooters at Pete Lien Field in Rapid City in a doubleheader on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.
