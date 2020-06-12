It came down to the last pitch.
The Post 8 Junior Legion baseball team lost 13-12 to the Rapid City Post 320 16U team in a thrilling contest at the Jim Scull Tournament in Rapid City on Thursday night.
Post 8 found themselves down 10-2 going into the top of the fourth inning. Spencer Kelly scored the first run of the comeback on a passed ball. Post 8 added three more runs in the top of the fifth inning. They eventually took the lead in the top of the sixth inning when Gary Nedved scored on a Spencer Kelly error. Post 320 answered right back with two runs on a Nedved error. Post 8 tied things up after Matthew Hanson scored on an Isaac Polak single. Pitcher Brady Getz got the first two outs of the seventh inning while also loading the bases. The game was ultimately decided when Clinton Nalley scored on a Jacob Larson error for a walk-off victory for Post 320.
Dylan Jaques was the starting pitcher for Post 320. He allowed three hits and two runs over two innings, striking out one and walking one. Post 320 used four pitchers in relief.
Jackson Edman led things off on the mound for Post 8. He went two innings, allowing ten runs on seven hits and striking out one. Polak and Getz entered the game in relief, throwing three innings and one and two-thirds innings respectively.
Of the 13 runs scored by Post 320, only eight were earned. Likewise only seven of the 12 Post 8 runs were earned. The game was riddled with errors. Post 8 had six team errors, one hit batter and three wild pitches. Post 320 had three errors, one hit batter and three wild pitches.
Getz led the way for Post 8 with three RBIs. The duo of Getz and Hanson each had three hits. Post 8 was without the services of Brecken Krueger, who took an errant ball to the face during warmups.
Post 8 (1-2) will continue action in the Jim Scull Tournament on Friday night against the Cheyenne Coyotes. That game had yet to get underway as of the writing of this story. Post 8 will play Post 32 on Saturday at 6 p.m., and the Rapid City Post 320 Risers at 8:30 p.m. CT. Sunday will be the last day of the tournament. Post 8 does not know who they will play on Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.