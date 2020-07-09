The Post 8 Junior Legion played the Rapid City Post 320 Shooters in a doubleheader at Pete Lien Memorial Field in Rapid City on Wednesday. Post 8 was not able to come up with any wins.
The first game was a very low scoring game. The Shooters scored the lone run in the bottom of the fifth inning when Mason Mehlhaff scored on a Joseph Corwin single. The Shooters came away with a 1-0 victory.
Xander Dansby was credited with the victory for the Shooters. He allowed five hits and zero runs over seven innings, striking out one and walking one.
Isaac Polak took the loss for Post 8. He allowed three hits and one run over five innings, striking out seven.
The second game was much more high scoring. The Shooters opened up the game by scoring five runs in the first inning. Post 8 was able to scratch across four runs in the third inning, but that was it. The Shooters came away with a 14-4 victory via the ten-run rule in the fifth inning.
Brady Fallon earned the win for the Shooters. He lasted four innings, allowing five hits and four runs while striking out four. Haden Lieghty threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Brady Getz took the loss for Post 8. He went one inning, allowing five runs on four hits, striking out one and walking one.
Post 8 (12-14) will next see action on Saturday at the Brandon Valley Tournament. They will face Marshall at 12:30 p.m. CT, and Aberdeen at 6:30 p.m. CT. They will face a yet to be determined opponent on Sunday.
