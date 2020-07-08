The Pierre Post 8 Junior Legion baseball played the Mitchell Junior Legion baseball team in a doubleheader at Cadwell Park in Mitchell on Monday. Mitchell ended up winning both games by big margins.
The first game saw Mitchell score at least one run in the first four innings. Their best inning was the fourth inning, where they scored seven runs. Only two of those seven runs came off of a hit. Post 8 scored a run in both the fourth and fifth inning, but that was it. Mitchell ended up winning game one by a 10-2 score.
Ty Neugebauer was on the hill for Mitchell. He surrendered two runs on ten hits over five and two-thirds innings, striking out six.
Spencer Kelly was on the mound for Post 8. He surrendered ten runs on seven hits over three and a third innings, striking out three. Gary Nedved threw two and two-thirds innings out of the bullpen.
The second game started out well for Post 8. Jacob Larson scored on a wild pitch to give Post 8 a 1-0 lead. Two runs by Mitchell were answered by a run by Cade Kaiser. That was the apex for Post 8. Mitchell scored four runs in the second inning, one run in the third inning and eight runs in the fifth inning. Post 8 was only able to score three more runs in that time. Mitchell ended up with a 15-5 victory via the ten-run rule.
Dylan Soulek got the start for Mitchell. He lasted four and two-thirds innings, allowing six hits and five runs while striking out five.
Jett Zabel started the game for Post 8. He surrendered six runs on four hits over two innings, striking out three. Jacob Larson and Spencer Letellier entered the game from the bullpen, throwing two innings and two-thirds of an inning respectively.
The Post 8 Junior Legion (12-12) played the Rapid City Post 320 Shooters at Pete Lien Memorial Field in Rapid City on Wednesday. Those games had not been completed at press time. Post 8 will play Marshall and Aberdeen on Saturday in a tournament in Brandon Valley. First pitch for the Marshall game is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. CT, while the Aberdeen game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.
