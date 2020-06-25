The Post 8 Junior Legion baseball team played against the Rapid City Post 320 Shooters at Kelley Field in Pierre on Wednesday. They swept the Shooters in both games.
The first game saw Post 8 jump out to a 7-0 lead. Five of those seven runs came on wild pitches. The Shooters responded in the top of the second inning with three runs. Both teams traded runs over the next couple halves of innings. That was as close as the Shooters would get. Post 8 won 9-5.
Brady Getz was on the pitcher’s mound for Post 8. He surrendered five runs on six hits over six and two-thirds innings, striking out 11 and walking one.
Brayden Johns led things off on the pitcher’s mound for the Shooters. He allowed zero hits and seven runs over one-third of an inning. Jeff Wetzler and Ashton Dahl entered the game as relief, throwing three and two-thirds innings and two innings respectively.
The second game was a dogfight between the two teams. Both teams traded runs and momentum throughout the game. The game reached a crucial point in the bottom of the fourth inning when Isaac Polak and Brady Getz reached home. That was just enough, as Post 8 escaped with a 10-8 victory.
Jackson Edman was on the hill for Post 8. He went four innings, allowing seven runs on five hits and striking out three. Isaac Dike started the game for the Shooters. He allowed four hits and five runs over two and one-third innings, striking out one. Joseph Corwin and Dylan Jaques entered the game from the bullpen, throwing two innings and one and two-thirds innings respectively.
Post 8 (9-9) saw action against Mobridge at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Friday. First pitch was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. The game had not concluded as of press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.