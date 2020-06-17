The Pierre Post 8 Junior Legion took on the Sioux Falls West Post 15 Junior Legion baseball team in a doubleheader at Harmodon Park in Sioux Falls on Tuesday afternoon. Sioux Falls West ended up winning both games.
The first game saw Post 8 jump out to a 1-0 lead. Sioux Falls West responded with three runs in the first inning, and four runs in the second inning. Post 8 scratched across three runs in the fourth inning, but it wasn’t enough. Sioux Falls West won 7-4.
Kaden Frick got the start for Sioux Falls West. He allowed three hits and four runs over three innings, striking out two.
Jayden Wiebe was on the pitcher’s mound for Post 8. He went four innings, allowing seven runs on six hits. Jacob Larson threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
The second game was more dramatic. Post 8 got out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Sioux Falls West scored a run in each of the next three innings. Post 8 tied things up at 3-3 in the top of the sixth. They took a two-run lead into the bottom of the seventh inning. Sioux Falls West came away with a walk-off 6-5 victory after Anders Schaefer scored on a Dexter Payne single.
Emmot Nathan got the start in game two for Sioux Falls West. He went three innings, allowing two runs on one hit and striking out two.
Brady Getz led things off on the hill for Post 8. He allowed zero hits and one run over three innings, striking out five. Jack Merkwan threw three and a third innings out of the bullpen.
The Post 8 Junior Legion (5-4) will next see action at the Big Stick Tournament in Rapid City. The tournament runs Friday through Sunday. Post 8 will face the Rapid City Post 320 Shooters, Rapid City Post 22 Expos and the Slammers once, and the Rapid City Post 22 Bullets twice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.