The Pierre Post 8 Junior Legion baseball team hosted the Sioux Falls West Post 15 Junior Legion baseball team in a doubleheader at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Saturday afternoon. They were not able to win either game.
The first game was the Cody Moores and Dexter Payne show. The Sioux Falls West duo combined for three runs. Post 8 was able to get runs by Cade Kaiser, Jack Merkwan, Spencer Letellier and Jayden Wiebe, but only half of those came via a hit. Sioux Falls West was able to hold off a Post 8 comeback en route to a 5-4 victory.
Charlie Jensen was on the hill for Sioux Falls West. He surrendered four runs on three hits over six innings, striking out ten.
Brady Getz was on the pitcher’s mound for Post 8. He went five innings, allowing five runs on eight hits and striking out nine. Spencer Kelly threw two innings in relief.
The second game started out well for Post 8. Matthew Hanson got the scoring started in the first inning when he came across home plate after a triple by Jack Merkwan. Post 8 added two more runs in the second inning off of a Kolin Schroeder error. Sioux Falls West would not be denied. They scored two runs in the third inning on a Cody Moores single, and one run each in the fifth and sixth innings off Post 8 errors. That was all Sioux Falls would need to win 4-3.
Kaden Frick led things off on the mound for Sioux Falls West. He allowed six hits and three runs over seven innings, striking out two.
Isaac Polak started the game for Post 8. He allowed five hits and four runs over seven innings, striking out seven and walking one.
The Pierre Post 8 Junior Legion (15-18) will be back at it in another doubleheader on Tuesday, this time against the Mitchell Junior Legion. First pitch for the first game is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT. Post 8 has not beaten the Mitchell Junior Legion team yet this season.
