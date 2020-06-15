The Pierre Post 8 Junior Legion baseball team had themselves a weekend, winning four straight games in the Jim Scull Tournament in Rapid City.
Friday’s game saw Post 8 defeat the Cheyenne Coyotes 10-2. Isaac Polak led the way with three hits and two runs scored. Jacob Larson and Jack Merkwan also had two runs scored. Christian Busch earned the win for Post 8. He allowed one run on one hit in four innings, striking out three and walking five.
Post 8 played a pair of games on Saturday night. They started out the night by defeating Belle Fourche Post 32 13-4. Polak was a swiss army knife of a player. He had three RBIs and two hits. He also gave up zero runs and zero hits in four and one-thirds innings, striking out six. Brady Getz also added in three hits.
Saturday’s finale was the high point of the weekend for Post 8. They defeated the Rapid City Post 320 Risers 18-2. Jayden Wiebe and Matthew Hanson each had three RBIs. Spencer Kelly led the way on the mound. He allowed two runs on three hits in four innings, walking five and striking out one.
Sunday’s game against the Cheyenne Coyotes was the third place game of the Jim Scull Tournament. The Coyotes jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but that lead was short-lived. Post 8 rattled off runs in each inning to win 12-2 in five innings. Jayden Wiebe led the way with three RBIs. Jackson Edman started the game on the mound for Post 8. He allowed two runs on two hits in four innings, striking out seven and walking four.
The Sturgis Titans won the Jim Scull Tournament after defeating the Rapid City Post 320 Shooters by a 26-17 score.
The Post 8 Junior Legion (5-2) will next see action on Tuesday when they take on Sioux Falls Post 15 West in a doubleheader at Harmodon Park in Sioux Falls. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.
