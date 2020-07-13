The Post 8 Junior Legion played in the Brandon Valley Tournament this past weekend in Brandon. They took on Marshall and the Aberdeen Smittys on Saturday before taking on the West Central Trojans on Sunday.
Post 8’s first game against Marshall saw both teams score runs in the first inning, with Post 8 scoring two on a Brady Getz single. Marshall scored a run in the top of the fourth inning to tie the game. Post 8 scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. The game ended after the fourth inning after reaching the time limit. Post 8 ended up with a 5-2 victory.
Jackson Edman was the winning pitcher for Post 8. He lasted four innings, allowing five hits and two runs.
Jacob Eban was on the pitcher’s mound for Marshall. He surrendered five runs on seven hits over three and a third innings, striking out six and walking one.
The second game of the day on Saturday saw Post 8 dominate the Smittys by scoring at least one run in each inning.The Smittys scored a run in both the first and third inning, but that was it. Post 8 scored four runs in both the fifth and sixth inning to win 15-2.
Christian Busch took the win for Post 8. He surrendered two runs on three hits over six innings, striking out three.
Fehi Faonelua was on the mound for the Smittys. He went four innings, allowing eight runs on eight hits and striking out four. Brian Holmstrom and Jaiden Smith came into the game as relief.
Post 8’s game on Sunday saw Post 8 take a 6-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. The Trojans scored a couple of runs in the fifth inning. They exploded for eight runs in the sixth inning to take a 10-6 lead. Post 8 was able to score a run in the sixth inning, but it wasn’t enough. The Trojans won 10-7.
Brodie Herr was the winning pitcher for the Trojans. He surrendered one run on four hits over three innings, striking out one and walking one.
Matthew Hanson took the loss for Post 8. He allowed one hit and four runs over two-thirds of an inning, striking out one.
The Post 8 Junior Legion (14-15) will next see action against the Harrisburg Tigers Junior Legion in a doubleheader at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Tuesday. First pitch for the first game is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.
