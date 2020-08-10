The Pierre Post 8 Legion baseball team saw their season come to an end this past weekend at the State A Legion Baseball Tournament at Pete Lien Memorial Field in Rapid City. Post 8 played one game on Friday and two games on Saturday.
Friday’s first round game saw Post 8 play the Brandon Valley Lynx. Post 8 jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning. The Lynx responded in the third inning with six runs. They added to their lead in the fourth inning with five more runs. The Lynx ended the game when Matt Brown scored on a Jaxon Haase walk-off single to win 12-2 via the ten-run rule.
Michael Chevalier got the win for the Lynx. He allowed six hits and two runs over five innings, striking out three and walking one.
Lincoln Kienholz took the loss for Post 8. He lasted three and a third innings, allowing eight hits and nine runs while striking out three and walking one.
Post 8 played the Renner Royals on Saturday afternoon in an elimination game. The Royals took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the second inning when Broc Schaefbauer scored on a bases-loaded walk. Post 8 would not be denied. Jack Van Camp scored the go-ahead run in the top of the fourth inning on a Will Washenberger error. That was all the runs Post 8 needed in their 4-3 victory.
Van Camp was the winning pitcher for Post 8. He went five innings, allowing zero runs on six hits and striking out seven. Matt Lusk threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen to earn the save.
Reece Arbogast took the loss for the Royals. He went six innings, allowing four runs on five hits and striking out five.
Post 8 played the Lynx once again on Saturday night with a trip to play Rapid City Post 22 in the State Championship on the line. The first pitch came at 11:10 p.m. CT, and the game did not get over until about 1:30 a.m. CT. Post 8 got the scoring started in the third inning when AJ Goeden came across to score. The Lynx tied things up in the sixth inning when Lake Terveer scored on a Matt Brown single. They took a 3-1 lead when Joe Kolbeck hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh. Post 8 could not get the hits necessary. The Lynx came away with the 3-1 victory.
Cole Hupke was credited with the victory for the Lynx. He lasted one and two-thirds innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out four.
Garrett Stout took the loss for Post 8. He allowed four hits and three runs over two innings, striking out two.
The luck for the Lynx ran out in the State Championship game. The Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats ended up defeating the Lynx 9-1 to clinch their 43rd State Championship.
Post 8 ended their season with a 33-18 record. They will lose several players to graduation. Those players are Garrett Stout, Grey Zabel, Matt Lusk, Jack Van Camp, Will Van Camp, Andrew Coverdale, AJ Goeden, Cobey Carr, Cade Hinkle, Justin Houlette and River Iverson.
