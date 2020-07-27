The Pierre Post 8 Legion baseball team hosted Spearfish in a doubleheader at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Friday night. Friday’s games were the final regular season games for Post 8.
The first game belonged to Post 8. They scored nine runs on 11 hits, including a Garrett Stout home run, in a 9-0 victory. Post 8 scored three runs in the second inning, one run in the third inning, three runs in the fourth inning and two runs in the sixth inning.
Three Post 8 pitchers combined for a no-hitter. Jack Van Camp took the win for Post 8. He allowed zero hits and zero runs over three innings, striking out eight and walking zero. Garrett Stout and Lincoln Kienholz entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Alec Sunsted took the loss for Spearfish. He went three and two-thirds innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits and walking one.
Post 8 kept up the momentum in the second game with another shutout victory. The third inning proved to be their best inning. Post 8 scored ten of their 15 runs in that inning. Most of those runs came on eight hits. Spearfish did get one hit, but it wasn’t enough. Post 8 came away with a 15-0 victory in five innings via the ten-run rule.
Bennett Dean led Post 8 to victory on the hill. He surrendered zero runs on zero hits over one inning, striking out one and walking zero. A number of pitchers entered the game as relief, with Aaron Booth, Matt Lusk, Jake Mayer and Elliot Leif all securing outs and ultimately the victory.
Brock Pentheny took the loss for Spearfish. He allowed nine hits and ten runs over two and a third innings, striking out one.
Post 8 (28-16) will host Yankton Post 12 in a playoff doubleheader at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Tuesday. First pitch for the first game is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT. If the two teams split Tuesday’s games, a third elimination game will be played on Wednesday.
