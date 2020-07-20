The Pierre Post 8 Legion baseball team played four more games in the Veterans Classic Tournament in Rapid City this past weekend. They won two of the four games. They played the Billings Flyers, Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats, Gillette Riders and Mitchell Post 18.
Friday’s first game for Post 8 was against the Flyers. Post 8 scored four runs in the first inning. The Flyers clawed back within one run on a couple of occasions. Post 8 added one run in the second inning, one run in the third inning, five runs in the fifth inning and nine runs in the sixth inning. They ended up winning 20-6 after the sixth inning via the ten-run rule.
Elliot Leif pitched Post 8 to victory. He lasted four innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out four.
Brock Blatter took the loss for the Flyers. He surrendered six runs on six hits over four innings, striking out six.
Friday’s second game for Post 8 was against the Hardhats. Post 8 opened things up in the first inning when Garrett Stout scored on an Andy Gordon double. The Hardhats tied the game in the third inning when Bransen Kuehl scored on a Stout error. They added two runs to their lead in the fourth inning, and one run in the fifth inning. Andy Gordon scored for Post 8 to close the lead, but it wouldn’t be enough. The Hardhats were able to hold on for a 5-2 victory.
Hunter Tillery was the winning pitcher for the Hardhats. He allowed five hits and two runs over six and a third innings. Tad Scherbenske threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Jack Van Camp took the loss for Post 8. He lasted five innings, allowing five hits and four runs while striking out four.
It did not get easier for Post 8 when they played the Riders on Saturday. Jack Van Camp hit a home run in the third inning, but that was the only run Post 8 would score. The RIders added five runs in the third inning, four runs in the fourth inning, and two runs in the fifth inning to win 11-1 via the ten-run rule.
Haden Sylte was the winning pitcher for the Riders. He surrendered one run on four hits over five innings, striking out five and walking zero.
Cobey Carr took the loss for Post 8. He surrendered five runs on three hits over two and two-thirds innings.
Post 8 was able to turn their luck around on Sunday against Mitchell. They scored five runs in the second inning, and one run in both the third and fourth innings. Post 8 was able to finish out the game in walk-off fashion when Garrett Stout hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to give Post 8 a 10-0 victory via the ten-run rule.
Garrett Stout got the win for Post 8. He went five innings, allowing zero runs on two hits and striking out nine.
Peyton Nash took the loss for Mitchell. He lasted three innings, allowing six hits and six runs.
Post 8 (25-15) will next see action on Wednesday in a doubleheader against the Mandan Chiefs. First pitch for the first game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT. Post 8 is 2-1 in their three games against the Chiefs.
