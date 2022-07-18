Pierre Post 8 hosted Brandon Valley Post 131 for a Double Header at Hyde Stadium last Saturday, Pierre taking one of two games.
Brandon Valley won by one run during the first game, ending 8-7.
Post 8 placed Jackson Edman on the mound for the first four innings. Edman allowed three runs off of five hits, with seven strikeouts and two walks. Jayden Wiebe and Brecken Krueger pitched the other three innings for Post 8.
Brandon Valley had Tate Ivers as their starting pitcher, but it was Aiden Zerr who took the win for Brandon Valley. Aiden Zerr allowed one run off of five hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
Offensively, Post 8 seemed to come out of the gates with four runs in the first inning and two more in the second but began slowing down a tad, with no more runs crossing the plate until the fifth inning.
Gary Nedved led in the batter’s box, going 2-for-2, scoring once, and accounting for an RBI. George Stalley went 2-for-3 and had three RBIs in the game. Bennett Dean went 2-for-4, scoring once, and also contributed an RBI.
But it was Lincoln Kienholz that came up with the homerun in the bottom of the second for Post 8. Kienholz had two RBIs and scored twice.
In the second game Post 8 came back and won the game 3-0.
Bennett Dean pitched all seven innings for Post 8, giving up no runs on five hits, with four strikeouts and two walks, shutting out Brandon Valley.
On the other side, Brandon Valley pitcher, Jared Zerr, allowed two runs off of six hits, striking out five, with no walks during five innings.
Kienholz led Post 8, Kienholz went 3-for-3 batting, scoring once, and had an RBI. Kienholz also collected another homerun for Post 8 in the bottom of the fifth, putting Post 8 on the board.
Jett Zabel also had some success at the plate, going 2-for-3 and had an RBI in the game.
Post 8 put two more runs on the board in the bottom of the sixth, sending Jayden Wiebe and Gary Nedved home.
Post 8 held Brandon Valley in the top of the seventh, securing their victory in the second game. Post 8’s record advances to 17-20 after the doubleheader.
Post 8 will be back at Hyde Stadium on Monday where they will play two games against Aberdeen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.