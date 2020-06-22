The Pierre Post 8 Legion baseball team kept up their momentum on Sunday by sweeping through the Aberdeen Smittys for the second time in one week. This time the games were in Aberdeen.
The first game saw Post 8 jump out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning. The Smittys responded with a run in the bottom of the second inning when Charlie Olson scored on a Hunter Riggenberg triple. Post 8 would not be denied. They scored runs in the third, fifth and seventh innings, eventually winning 9-1.
Jake Mayer took the win for Post 8. He allowed six hits and one run over six innings, striking out four. Justin Houlette threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Brock Martin took the loss for the Smittys. He allowed five hits and three runs over one and two-thirds innings, striking out one and walking one.
The second game went similarly for Post 8. They jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning. The Smittys scratched across a couple of runs in the fourth inning, but it wasn’t enough. Post 8 added three more runs in the top of the fifth inning to win 15-2 via the ten-run rule.
Aaron Booth was the winning pitcher for Post 8. He allowed two hits and two runs over five innings, striking out six and walking one.
Tyler Hoffman took the loss for Aberdeen Smittys. He went one and one-thirds innings, allowing seven runs on five hits, striking out one and walking one.
Post 8 (10-4) will play a pair of games this week. They will face Yankton and Sioux Falls East in Brandon on Tuesday. The Yankton game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT, while the Sioux Falls East game will start at 1 p.m. CT. Post 8 will host Mandan in a doubleheader at Hyde Stadium in Pierre. Games are scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. CT.
