The Pierre Post 8 Legion baseball team played a pair of games on Thursday afternoon at the Veterans Classic at Fitzgerald Stadium in Rapid City. They played the Rapid City Post 320 Shooters and Sioux Falls West Post 15. Post 8 was able to win both games convincingly.
Post 8’s first game saw them take on the Shooters. Post 8 scored at least one run in the first six innings. They were led offensively by Jack Van Camp who had two RBIs. Matt Lusk scored two runs in Post 8’s 8-0 victory.
AJ Goeden was the winning pitcher for Post 8. He allowed five hits and zero runs over seven innings, striking out three and walking one.
Jett Wetzler took the loss for the Shooters. He allowed eight hits and seven runs over four and two-thirds innings, striking out six.
Garrett Stout got things started for Post 8 in their game against Sioux Falls West by hitting a lead-off home run. That set the tone for Post 8, who scored six runs in the first inning, two runs in the second inning, five runs in the third inning and one run in the fourth inning. The pitching for Post 8 was solid once again, as they did not allow a single run en route to a 14-0 victory after five innings via the ten-run rule.
Lincoln Kienholz earned the win for Post 8. He allowed three hits and zero runs over five innings, striking out six and walking one.
Jacob Ebeling took the loss for Sioux Falls West. He surrendered six runs on four hits over two-thirds of an inning, walking one.
Post 8 (23-13) played the 406 Flyers out of Billings and the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats on Friday night. Those games had not been completed as of the writing of this story. They will play the Gillette Riders on Saturday. First pitch for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.