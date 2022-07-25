Pierre Post 8 Legion swept the Renner Post 307 Legion Royals 18U 6-4 and 9-5 in region playoff action during the weekend.

Playing in Renner, Post 8 now advances to the state tournament, playing the Post 74 Bandits from Harrisburg at 9 a.m. Wednesday on the road.

