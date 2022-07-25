Pierre Post 8 Legion swept the Renner Post 307 Legion Royals 18U 6-4 and 9-5 in region playoff action during the weekend.
Playing in Renner, Post 8 now advances to the state tournament, playing the Post 74 Bandits from Harrisburg at 9 a.m. Wednesday on the road.
In Friday’s game, Bennett Dean was the winning pitcher for Pierre, allowing eight hits and three runs during six innings, striking out four. Lincoln Kienholz and Jett Zabel pitched in relief. Kienholz recorded the last two outs to earn the save.
Wyatt Hermsen took the loss for Post 307, allowing six runs on five hits and striking out five during seven innings.
Pierre got out to a five-run lead in the fifth inning and held on for the win. Kienholz and Zabel led the offensive onslaught for Post 8, with both driving in runs.
Post 307 tallied three runs in the failed comeback.
Pierre Post 8 fired up the offense in the first inning when Zabel’s sacrifice fly scored one run.
Post 307 knotted the game at one in the bottom of the second inning.
Pierre pulled away for good with one run in the third on a Jayden Wiebe double.
At the plate for Pierre, Wiebe led with two hits, Matthew Hanson and Kienholz had two RBIs and Kienholz scored three runs, including a home run.
During Saturday’s game, Post 8 grabbed an early lead on its way to a victory. Pierre scored nine runs in the second inning on a solo home run by Dean, a sacrifice fly by Brecken Krueger, a walk by Wiebe, a single by Hanson, a double by Dean and a home run by Gary Nedved.
Jackson Edman was the winning pitcher, surrendering three runs on four hits during six innings and striking out seven. Aaron Booth and Jack Merkwan pitched in relief.
Trey Heckenlaible took the loss for Post 307. He pitched one and two-thirds innings, allowing nine runs on seven hits and striking out one.
Pierre racked up 11 hits on the day. Hanson and Zabel each had three hits to lead Pierre. Dean had two in addition to the home run, he hit a double.
