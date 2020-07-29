The Pierre Post 8 Legion baseball team hosted the Yankton Post 12 baseball team in a pair of Region playoff games at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Tuesday night. Post 8 was able to sweep through their competition.
The first game saw Post 8 win 8-0. Post 8 got two runs in the second inning, and three runs in both the third and fourth innings. Offensively, Post 8 was led by the duo of River Iverson and Andrew Coverdale, who both had a pair of runs. Coverdale and leadoff hitter Garrett Stout each had two hits. Andy Gordon, Maguire Raske and Cade Hinkle each had two runs batted in.
Jack Van Camp earned the win for Post 8. He went five innings, allowing zero runs on two hits and striking out ten. Elliot Leif and Jake Mayer entered the game out of the bullpen and helped close out the game in relief.
Tristan Redman took the loss for Yankton Post 12. He lasted five and two-thirds innings, allowing nine hits and eight runs while striking out two.
The second game saw Post 8 win 10-0 after five innings via the ten-run rule. The third inning was the highlight for Post 8. They scored eight runs, six of which came off of hits. Andy Gordon was the offensive star. He had two hits and three RBIs.
Lincoln Kienholz led Post 8 to victory on the mound. He allowed one hit and zero runs over five innings, striking out 12 and walking zero.
Carson Haak took the loss for Yankton Post 12. He surrendered eight runs on nine hits over two innings, walking one.
Post 8 (30-16) have not allowed a single run in four games. They are the fourth seed in the playoffs. Post 8 will host Harrisburg in a two-game series at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Monday. If the two teams split the games on Monday, a third survive-and-advance game will be held on Tuesday. Times for those games have yet to be announced. The winner will advance to a four team State Tournament.
