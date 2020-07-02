The Pierre Post 8 Legion baseball team played in a triangular against Watertown and Fargo Post 2 in Watertown on Wednesday. Post 8 ended up losing both games by one run.
The first game saw Post 8 get out to an early 1-0 when Andy Gordon scored on a Grey Zabel single. They extended their lead to 2-0 in the fifth inning after Andrew Coverdale came across to score. Watertown responded in the bottom of the fifth inning when Mason Morris hit a three-run home run. That was enough for Watertown, who came away with a 3-2 victory.
Kale Stevenson earned the win for Watertown. He allowed nine hits and two runs over six and a third innings, striking out three and walking one. Jerod Cyrus recorded the save for Watertown.
Jack Van Camp took the loss for Post 8. He surrendered three runs on three hits over six innings, striking out five.
The second game saw Post 8 get out to a 1-0 lead over Fargo Post 2 after Matt Lusk stole home. The game was decided in the bottom of the seventh inning. Danny Boutain scored on a Zach Sandy double to tie things up. Sandy followed that up by scoring on a walk-off Jace Drew single. Post 8 was not able to get a single hit in their 2-1 loss.
Sam Moser was credited with the victory for Fargo Post 2. He lasted two and a third innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while walking zero.
Bennett Dean took the loss for Post 8. He allowed six hits and two runs over six innings, striking out three.
Post 8 (16-8) played Mitchell Post 18 and Sturgis in a triangular at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Thursday. Those games had not been completed as of the writing of this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.