Pierre Post 8 Legion Baseball recorded its first sweep of the summer after winning both games of a doubleheader with Sioux Falls Post 15 West Thursday at Hyde Stadium.
Post 8 came back from a two-run deficit to take Game 1, 7-5, and then followed that up with a dominant, 11-2 victory in Game 2.
Pierre now finds itself on a three-game winning streak after a 1-17 start that included 16 consecutive losses.
“It’s good to get two wins at Hyde,” Matthew Hanson said following Post 8’s sweep. “With the rough start, we’ve kind of been letting our fans down a little bit. But I think with these three wins in a row that we’ve got, I think we’re (figuring) it out.”
Sioux Falls outhit Pierre, 11-7, but two big middle-innings for Post 8, offensively, made the difference.
Jett Zabel, who started at right field for Pierre, led off the fourth with a double to center. Post 8 shortstop Jonathan Lyons then ambushed Post 15’s starter Logan Edwards on the very next pitch with a home run to left field, his third of the season.
Now it was just 3-2 Sioux Falls.
Pierre first baseman Cooper Terwilliger later tied the game at three a piece when he singled to right field, scoring third baseman Carter Sanderson, who also reached on a single.
Post 15 West took a 4-3 lead in the top-half of the fifth, but Post 8 responded with an even louder bottom-half.
With the bases loaded, Pierre scored two runs on a wild pitch and then a walk to left fielder Ridge Leimbach. Terwilliger did the rest, as his two-out single brought home Zabel and Lyons.
7-4 Post 8.
Sioux Falls added a run in the sixth, but Zabel shut the door in the seventh to pick up his first save.
Six Post 8 players recorded hits in Game 1, and they finished with three walks as a team.
“(Post 15 West) had a pretty nice arm from the left side, and our kids kept getting better at-bats,” Pierre head coach Brian White said. “Our second time through the lineup, we swung it a lot better, got things rolling offensively.”
Zabel toed the rubber with one out in the sixth in place of Miles Doyle, who got the start for Post 8 and his second win. Doyle had a mixed bag of results, as he struck out eight Sioux Falls batters while allowing 10 hits, four walks and five runs (all earned) on 105 pitches.
Even though Doyle had his ups and downs in 5.1 innings of work, White found his pitcher adequately limited the damage done by Post 15 West’s bats in crucial moments.
“I thought Miles did a great job of minimizing and really getting us out of some jams,” White added.
A prime example of this occurred when Sioux Falls loaded the bases with one out in the fourth after tallying a single and back-to-back walks. But Doyle collected himself and found a way to get out of this jam spotless.
He forced a pop out and then struck out Post 15 West shortstop Ryan Rysavy looking to end the frame.
“That was huge,” White said. “Those were the plays that won us the baseball game, (was him) working through some things and getting outs in big situations.”
Pierre found itself on the scoreboard early and often in Game 2.
Post 8 opened with a four-spot in the first inning. Lyons scored two runs on his double to left field, and Leimbach later brought home Lyons on a one-out double to right field. After Leimbach advanced to third base on a wild pitch by Sioux Falls starter Tyler Olson, Terwilliger drove his teammate in with an RBI-groundout.
Quickly, Pierre was up 4-0, and that first frame set the tone the rest of the way. Post 8 added a run in the second, three in the fourth, two in the fifth and one more in the sixth.
White’s team ended with eight hits, compared to six by Post 15 West, and five walks. Zabel led the way, racking up two knocks in four at-bats with a triple and three RBIs.
Leimbach added two doubles in three at-bats with an RBI while Sanderson went 1-for-4 with a triple.
“We are just trying to attack fastballs as much as we can right now. We’re just doing it right now,” Zabel said. “We’re just trying to have the mindset where every game counts. Because, right now, we’re in a hole, and we’re trying to work our way out of it.”
Hanson, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI, explained Pierre’s fast start in Game 2.
“That kind of goes with that first game. You win the first game, you’re kind of more relaxed. But at the same time, you’re feeling good because you got that first win under your belt. So you’re going into that (second) game with a lot of energy,” the rising sophomore at the University of South Dakota said. “I think that’s what we did well. We just kind of carried that energy from the first game into the second game. The at-bats kind of showed that we carried that through, so that was nice.”
On Thursday morning, Zabel announced his commitment to North Dakota State University football. And later that evening, the rising senior helped Post 8 secure the sweep with a solid performance on the mound to begin Game 2 versus Sioux Falls.
In 5.2 innings of work, he tallied four strikeouts and gave up six hits, a walk and two runs (none earned) on 85 pitches to record his first win.
Lyons pitched the rest of the way, as he struck out two batters in 1.1 innings.
“I was just locked in every pitch,” Zabel said. “I tend to coast, and I just can’t do that. My catcher, Matt, did a really good job on everything. I just need to stop coasting and be better.”
When asked how Pierre got its first sweep this season, White said it came down to executing the fundamentals.
“We’re starting to throw it better, playing catch a little bit better,” he said. “We’re not giving people extra outs as much as we were early on in the year, and we’re throwing strikes. That’s probably the biggest thing.”
Post 8 (4-18) will look to continue its winning ways when it hosts Huron Post 7 for a doubleheader Monday at Hyde Stadium. Game 1 is set for 5 p.m., and Game 2 will follow at 7 p.m.
White shared how his boys can maintain this momentum going forward.
“We’ll just keep working, getting better every day, and have fun while we do it,” he said.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.