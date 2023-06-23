Pierre Post 8 Legion Baseball recorded its first sweep of the summer after winning both games of a doubleheader with Sioux Falls Post 15 West Thursday at Hyde Stadium.

Post 8 came back from a two-run deficit to take Game 1, 7-5, and then followed that up with a dominant, 11-2 victory in Game 2.

Nolan Petersen

Post 8's Nolan Petersen catches a ball during Thursday's doubleheader with Post 15 West.
Carter Sanderson

Post 8 third baseman Carter Sanderson fields a ground ball during Thursday's doubleheader with Post 15 West.
Miles Doyle

Post 8's Miles Doyle pitched in Game 1 versus Post 15 West Thursday. He struck out eight batters in 5.1 innings.

Austin Nicholson

