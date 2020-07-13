The Pierre Post 8 13U baseball team went on the road on Friday to play Watertown in a doubleheader in Watertown. Post 8 was able to win one out of two games.
The first game saw Post 8 jump out to a 7-0 lead in the first inning. Watertown answered back with five runs over the next two innings. That scoring spurt was answered by one for Post 8, who scored six combined runs in the third and fourth innings. Watertown roared back with eight runs in the sixth inning, but it was too late. Post 8 won 13-11.
Dawson Getz was credited with the victory for Post 8. He went four innings, allowing five runs on five hits and striking out one. George Stalley and Sawyer Sonnenschein entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Kaden Rylance took the loss for Watertown. He went three and two-thirds innings, allowing 13 runs on 14 hits and striking out four.
The second game saw Post 8 jump out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. That was the lone runs that Post 8 would get. Watertown clawed back to tie the game in the third inning. They took the lead for good in the fourth inning, and added some insurance runs in the fifth inning to win 7-2.
Trevor Rounds was on the hill for Post 8. He lasted three and a third innings, allowing four hits and four runs while striking out four. JJ Bucholz threw one and two-thirds innings out of the bullpen.
The Post 8 13U team (10-5) will next see action against the Huron 13U team in a doubleheader on Tuesday in Huron. The first pitch for the first game is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.