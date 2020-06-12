The Pierre Post 8 Legion baseball team will face some very tough competition this weekend. They faced the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats at Fitzgerald Field in Rapid City on Friday. Those games had not started as of the time of publication. They will face Rapid City Post 22 and the Renner Royals at Hyde Stadium in Pierre in a triangular.
Post 8 is 1-1 on the season. They have been outscored 13-17. The Hardhats are 4-2. They have won their last two games. Their two losses came against the Gillette Riders. The Hardhats have outscored their opponents 49-19. The Royals have yet to play a game.
The Hardhats went 6-0 against Post 8 last season, including two wins in the Region Tournament at Hyde Stadium in Pierre. The Royals went 1-2 against Post 8, including a 5-3 win in the State Tournament at Cadwell Park in Mitchell. The Hardhats were 3-0 against the Royals heading into the State Championship Game. They outscored the Royals 31-3 in their previous three matchups. The Royals won the most important matchup between the two teams with a 6-4 victory to head to the Central Plains Region Tournament.
Post 8’s most consistent hitter has been infielder Matt Lusk, who has a .600 batting average and two stolen bases. The strongest hitter for Post 8 has been Andy Gordon, who has three runs batted in, including a triple and a home run. The best starting pitcher so far has been Maguire Raske, who has a 2.25 earned run average. Grey Zabel and Cobey Carr did not give up an earned run in their relief appearances.
Sunday’s triangular will see Post 8 take on the Royals at 1 p.m. CT. The Royals and Hardhats will face each other in a State Championship Game rematch at approximately 3:30 p.m. CT. The Hardhats will face Post 8 in the final game of the triangular at approximately 6 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.