The Pierre Post 8 baseball team hosted the Aberdeen Smittys and Sioux Falls West Post 15 in a pair of doubleheaders this week at Hyde Stadium in Pierre. Post 8 swept Aberdeen on Wednesday, but split with Sioux Falls West on Thursday.
Post 8 took control early and often in the first game against Aberdeen. They won the first game 11-1 via the ten-run rule. The game was decided in the bottom of the fifth inning when Garrett Stout hit a game ending two-run home run.
The second game against Aberdeen was a little more dramatic. A two-run first inning by Post 8 was answered by a three-run second inning by Aberdeen. Post 8 tied things up in the bottom of the third inning. They took control in the fifth and sixth innings to win 5-3.
The first game against Sioux Falls West was a high scoring affair. Both teams traded runs throughout the first two innings. The third inning proved to be a crucial one. Sioux Falls West scored six runs, including one off a Dylan Ades home run, to take a 9-6 lead. They built upon that lead in the fourth and seventh innings. A seventh inning rally by Post 8 fell short. SIoux Falls West won 12-9.
The final game of the doubleheader against Sioux Falls West belonged to Post 8. They scored three runs in the first inning, one run in the fourth inning, and five runs in the fifth inning. Garrett Stout and Grey Zabel combined forces on the mound for a 9-0 shutout victory for Post 8.
Winning pitchers for Post 8 in their past four games include Jack Van Camp, Cobey Carr and Garrett Stout. Matt Lusk recorded the save in the second game of the double header against Aberdeen.
Post 8 (8-4) have won seven of their last eight games. They will next see action on Sunday, when they face the Aberdeen Smittys in Aberdeen. First pitch for that doubleheader is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.
