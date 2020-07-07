The Pierre Post 8 Legion baseball team experienced their fair share of home games at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Monday and Tuesday. They played Sioux Falls East once, and the Minot Vistas twice. Post 8 won two of those three games.
The first game on Monday saw Post 8 take on Sioux Falls East. The visitors erased a 4-1 Post 8 lead in the top of the fourth inning after scoring four runs of their own. That wasn’t enough to quell Post 8’s ambitions of winning. They scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to win 9-5.
Bennett Dean pitched Post 8 to victory. He allowed zero hits and zero runs over one inning, walking one. Matt Lusk threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Ethan Fredrickson took the loss for Sioux Falls East. He lasted four and a third innings, allowing six hits and six runs while striking out one and walking one.
The second game of the day for Post 8 on Monday started off with a bang thanks to a Garrett Stout home run. Post 8 added a second run in the bottom of the second inning. The third inning saw the visiting Vistas explode for ten runs. Post 8 scratched and clawed, but they couldn’t regain the lead. The Vistas won 13-9 in a game that was shortened by rain in the seventh inning.
Logan Merck pitched the Vistas to victory. He surrendered six runs on five hits over three innings, striking out three.
Justin Houlette took the loss for Post 8. He lasted two and two-thirds innings, allowing seven hits and ten runs.
Post 8 and the Vistas met up for a seven inning game at Hyde Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. The Vistas started things by scoring a run in the first inning. Post 8 took the lead in the bottom of the second inning. The two teams traded runs over the remainder of the game. Post 8 scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning when Elliot Leif scored on a Cobey Carr single. Post 8 ended up with a 5-4 victory.
Matt Lusk got the win for Post 8. He went two innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out three.
Dylan Vigested took the loss for the Vistas. He lasted three innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out one.
The Post 8 baseball team celebrated their Senior Night before Monday’s game against the Vistas. Seniors on the team include Andrew Coverdale, AJ Goeden, River Iverson, Matt Lusk, Garrett Stout, Jack Van Camp, Cobey Carr, Justin Houlette, Cade Hinkle, Will Van Camp and Grey Zabel. Each senior was presented with their own customized bats from the Snyder family as a part of the Russ Snyder Memorial Scholarship.
Post 8 (20-9 if including the rain shortened game against Sturgis) will head on the road this weekend. They will play the West Fargo Patriots in Hartford on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. CT. They will play the West Central Humboldt-Hartford Legion on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT, and Sioux Falls East at 1:15 p.m. CT.
