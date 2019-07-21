The Pierre Post 8 legion baseball team competed in the South Dakota Region 3A Legion Baseball Championship Game on Sunday afternoon against the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats at Hyde Stadium in Pierre.
The Hardhats struck early, scoring three runs combined in the first two innings. Post 8 answered back in the third inning when Will Van Camp scored on Garrett Stout single. The fourth inning proved to be a crucial one for the Hardhats. They scored four runs, half of which came on a Ryan Bachman single, to push their lead to 7-1. Post 8 wouldn’t go away quietly. They put a dent in the Hardhats lead in the seventh inning when Cade Hinkle scored on a Matt Lusk double. That was as far as the Post 8 rally would go. The Hardhats got the outs they needed to clinch the Region 3A Championship with a 7-2 victory.
Dylan Richey earned the win for the Hardhats. He surrendered zero runs on one hit over two innings, striking out two and walking zero.
Cobey Carr took the loss for Post 8. He went five and a third innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits and striking out three.
Post 8 (22-21) will next play in the State A Legion Baseball Tournament at Cadwell Park in Mitchell. They will play the Renner Royals (32-22) in the first round. First pitch is scheduled for around 1 p.m. CT. Post 8 defeated the Royals in both games of their season opening doubleheader at Hyde Stadium on May 29. The Royals defeated Post 8 in the second round of last year’s State A Legion Baseball Tournament in Pierre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.