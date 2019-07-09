The Pierre Post 8 baseball team hosted a triangular on Monday at Hyde Stadium in Pierre against the Minot Post 26 Vistas and Watertown Post 17.
The first game of the day saw Post 8 take on the Vistas for the third straight day. The Vistas had their way with Post 8. They scored at least one run in all but the second inning. Post 8 only had four hits, half of which were by catcher Cade Hinkle. The Vistas held Post 8 scoreless, winning the game 10-0 after five innings via the ten-run rule.
Tyler Harbort was credited with the victory for the Vistas. He went five innings, allowing zero runs on four hits, striking out two and walking zero.
Grey Zabel took the loss for Post 8. He lasted four innings, allowing eight hits and seven runs while striking out five.
The Vistas played Watertown Post 17 in the second game of the day. They broke a 4-4 tie in the top of the fifth inning when Alex Schimke and Carson Tonini scored on a Logan Merck single. The Vistas extended their lead when Brock Nesheim scored on a Derek Nygaard double. That was all the Vistas needed. They would come away with a 7-4 victory.
Dylan Vigestad was the winning pitcher for the Vistas. He lasted three innings, allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out two. Chase Burke recorded the last three outs to earn the save.
Tucker Bayles took the loss for Watertown Post 17. He allowed ten hits and seven runs over six innings, striking out seven.
The final game was between Post 8 and Watertown Post 17. Post 8 jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning after Andrew Coverdale, Cade Hinkle and River Iverson came across to score. Post 8 would keep up that momentum by scoring at least two runs in each of the next four innings. Watertown Post 17 would not be able to keep up. Post 8 came away with a 15-5 victory.
Aaron Booth was credited with the victory for Post 8. He lasted five innings, allowing two hits and five runs.
Jacob Tisher took the loss for Watertown Post 17. He lasted two and a third innings, allowing six hits and nine runs while walking zero.
Post 8 (19-14) will head to the Twin Cities for the Gopher Classic this weekend. They will face teams from Nebraska, Minnesota and North Dakota in at least five games of action at Big Willow Baseball Park in Hopkins.
Post 8 Schedule for Gopher Classic
Vs. Papillion Post 32, 2 p.m. CT, Friday
At West Fargo Patriots Post 308, 4:30 p.m. CT, Friday
At Hopkins Flyers Post 320, 9 a.m. CT, Saturday
Vs. Duluth Lakeview Post 342, 9 a.m. CT, Sunday
At Elk River Post 112, 11:30 a.m. CT, Sunday
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.