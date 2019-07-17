Pierre Post 8 played their final regular season game of the 2019 season on Tuesday night. They competed against Mitchell Post 18 in a nine-inning game at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.
Post 8 jumped out to an early 1-0 lead when Garrett Stout scored on a Cade Hinkle sacrifice fly. Mitchell Post 18 answered back with four runs of their own in the bottom of the first, half of which came on a Ryan McGinnis single. They scored four more runs in the bottom of the second inning to push their lead to 8-1. Post 8 scratched across one run in the fifth inning, as well as two runs in the seventh inning, but that would be all they could muster. Mitchell Post 18 added an insurance run in the eighth inning. They got the outs necessary in the top of the ninth to win by a 9-4 score.
Brady Brosz earned the victory for Mitchell Post 18. He allowed eight hits and two runs over six innings, striking out five. Max Schoenfelder threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Maguire Raske took the loss for Post 8. He allowed three hits and four runs over one-third of an inning, striking out one.
Post 8 (20-19) will next see action at the South Dakota American Legion Region 3A Tournament at Hyde Stadium in Pierre. They will host Rapid City Post 320 (31-23) on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Post 8 holds a 3-1 record against Rapid City Post 320. The winner of that game will face the winner of Sturgis Post 33 and Rapid City Post 22 at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday.
