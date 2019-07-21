The Pierre Post 8 baseball team played in the South Dakota Region 3A Baseball Tournament at Hyde Stadium in Pierre this past weekend. The other three teams competing in the tournament were the Sturgis Post 33 Titans, Rapid City Post 320 Stars, and Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats.
Post 8’s first game of the weekend saw them take on the Stars on Friday night. They got things started in the bottom of the second inning by scoring two runs, one of which came on a Cade Hinkle triple. Post 8 added three more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Two of those runs came an RBI single by Andy Gordon. That was all the scoring Post 8 needed. Post 8 went on to win 5-0 to move on to the Semifinal round.
Maguire Raske was the winning pitcher for Post 8. He lasted seven innings, allowing two hits and zero runs while striking out 11.
Isaac Powers took the loss for the Stars. He went four and two-thirds innings, allowing five runs on six hits and striking out five.
Post 8 matched up with the Hardhats in the Semifinals on Saturday afternoon. The Hardhats jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Post 8 got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning when Garrett Stout scored on an Andy Gordon single. The Hardhats responded with three runs in the fifth, two of which came on a Jace Caldwell home run. Post 8 scratched across one run in the fifth inning. Their strongest inning from a hitting standpoint came in the fifth inning. They scored three runs to pull the Hardhats’ lead to one run. That was as close as Post 8 would get. The Hardhats scored an insurance run in the seventh inning. They got the outs necessary to clinch a 7-5 victory.
Zach Chiolis was the winning pitcher for the Hardhats. He surrendered two runs on four hits over four innings, striking out five. Tad Scherbenske recorded the last three outs to earn the save.
Jack Van Camp took the loss for Post 8. He went five innings, allowing six runs on five hits and striking out six.
Post 8 faced the Stars in an elimination game on Saturday evening. The Stars eliminated the Sturgis Titans in an elimination game earlier in the day. Post 8 got on the board in the top of the second inning. Andy Gordon scored on a Jake Mayer single, and Matt Lusk scored on a bases loaded walk. Grey Zabel extended Post 8’s lead in the top of the third inning after scoring on a fielder’s choice. The Stars scored their first run of the weekend against Post 8 in the bottom of the fourth inning when Wyatt Hunt scored on a Cody Winter double. That would be the only run the Stars would score. Post 8 got the outs necessary to eliminate the Stars and move on to the Region 3A Championship Game after a 3-1 victory.
Grey Zabel was the winning pitcher for Post 8. He went five and two-thirds innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out eight. Matt Lusk recorded the last four outs to earn the save.
Logan Miller took the loss for the Stars. He allowed one hit and two runs one and two-thirds innings, striking out one.
Post 8 (22-20) played the Hardhats (43-13) in the Region 3A Championship Game on Sunday afternoon. That game had yet to start as of the writing of this story. Both teams have already qualified for next week’s State Legion Baseball Tournament in Cadwell Park in Mitchell by virtue of being the final two teams standing in Region 3A. Post 8’s first game is on Friday. They will find out when and whom they will play later this week.
