Cobey Carr

Pierre’s Cobey Carr, right, beats the tag of Renner’s Daulton Vanderloo at second base on a steal attempt during the opening round of the Class A state Legion baseball tournament Friday at Cadwell Park.

 Marcus Traxler/Mitchell Daily Republic/

The Pierre Post 8 legion baseball team played Brandon Valley Post 131 in an elimination game on Sunday at the South Dakota American Legion State A Baseball Tournament at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.

The game was originally scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, but it was delayed three hours by rain. Brandon Valley Post 131 drew first blood in the third inning by scoring four runs. They added two more runs in the fifth inning. Post 8 scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to cut Brandon Valley Post 131’s lead to 6-4. That would be as close as Post 8 would get. Brandon Valley Post 131 added a run in both of the final two innings to win 8-4.

Michael Chevalier was the winning pitcher for Brandon Valley Post 131. He went four innings, allowing four runs on five hits and striking out five.

Jack Van Camp took the loss for Post 8. He allowed four hits and four runs over two and a third innings, striking out one and walking one.

Post 8 finished their season with a 23-23 record. There season ends at the hand of Brandon Valley Post 131 for the second straight year. Brandon Valley Post 131 (31-18) will play the Renner Royals (35-22) in the semifinals on Monday evening. That game will take place after the other semifinal, which is a rematch between Yankton Post 12 (26-22) and the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats (46-14). First pitch for that game is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. CT. The State Legion Baseball Tournament will end on Tuesday.

Sunday scores

Brandon Valley Post 131 8, Pierre Post 8 4

Rapid City Post 22 6, Mitchell Post 18 4

Renner Post 307 13, Yankton Post 12 3

Monday games

Rapid City Post 22 (46-14) vs. Yankton Post 12 (26-22), 4 p.m. CT

Renner Post 307 (35-22) vs. Brandon Valley Post 131 (31-18), 6:30 p.m. CT

